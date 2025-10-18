4 Reasons why Roman Reigns is gone from WWE again

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE television since losing a rematch against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel: Perth. Fans expected the Original Tribal Chief to stay a bit longer than expected.But the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is gone once again, as he did not appear on RAW or SmackDown. In this article, we will examine four potential reasons why the OTC has disappeared from the Stamford-based promotion again.#4. Mini break until after SNMEThe leader of the OG Bloodline has been pursuing a part-time career in World Wrestling Entertainment since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.Roman Reigns may follow his recent tradition of going on break after competing in a premium live event, and this may be another mini-break taken by the OTC until after Saturday Night's Main Event. He could then return to build his match for Survivor Series, as he is advertised for the show.#3. To make Bronson look even biggerBronson Reed has done the unthinkable, as he managed to defeat the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in a singles contest, who has only been pinned by Cody Rhodes in recent times.With a win at Crown Jewel: Perth, the Australian star has become the second wrestler to pin Reigns in a one-on-one contest since Roman became the Tribal Chief. The OTC being away from the television for a while would make The Aus-zilla look even more monstrous.#2. Jey Uso could continue with his singles careerThe Triple H-led creative team has seemingly kicked off the Bloodline saga once again, with Roman Reigns reuniting with The Usos and the OTC pushing Main Event Jey to think about himself and continue to achieve greatness as a singles star.The former World Heavyweight Champion also seemed convinced that Reigns was right, as he was seen telling his brother the same on Monday Night RAW. The Original Tribal Chief being away would help Main Event Jey continue his singles career amid brewing tensions between the twins.#1. WWE changed plansThe sports entertainment juggernaut was forced to change a lot of plans after Seth Rollins reportedly sustained an injury while competing in a champion vs. champion bout at Crown Jewel 2025.The Visionary's injury likely forced the creative team to pull the betrayal angle, and it may have also affected the potential plans for the Reigns vs. Rollins match, which was predicted to be booked for WrestleMania.The company may have pulled the OTC off WWE television, as plans for him against the former leader of Vision may have been canceled, and they need some time to craft new plans for him.