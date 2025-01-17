4 Reasons why Roman Reigns should NOT win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble

Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns declared for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. It will mark the first time that The Head of the Table will participate in the match since 2020.

At the event, Reigns beat Baron Corbin and was the runner-up to winner Drew McIntyre. Since his return to WWE at last year's SummerSlam, fans have been fully behind The Original Tribal Chief.

Simply having fan support shouldn't translate into even more success for Reigns. Daniel Bryan and others had the fan's backing but didn't win the match. Roman Reigns shouldn't win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble for the next four possible reasons.

#4. The mistakes of his past should catch up to him

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the WWE roster over the last four-plus years. Reigns' stranglehold atop the company necessitated the creation of the World Championship.

Before that act, The Bloodline cost LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and many others the chance to be Undisputed Champion.

Michael Cole tries to blame it on Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline, but who was calling the plays the whole time? Reigns shattered the dreams of too many stars, and those names will be gunning for him in the Rumble.

If one or more don't come back to haunt him, it will only reinforce that he's above WWE law. History must be relevant in storytelling, and Roman's been front and central to the company's history for a decade.

#3. He doesn't need a Royal Rumble win to get a title shot

Roman Reigns doesn’t need to win the Royal Rumble to get a title shot. By virtue of his name and how he’s always been pushed atop WWE, he can simply show up and demand a title opportunity. Charlotte Flair does this all the time.

WWE has passively done away with automatic rematches. However, certain stars get them, regardless of who they are. Nia Jax had to compete in the Fatal Four-Way to earn a rematch with Tiffany Stratton. She was not successful.

Like Rhodes and Flair, Reigns would probably be handed a rematch whenever he wanted. Since he’s a huge part of the company and has always been pushed, Roman doesn’t need to win the Royal Rumble to earn a title shot.

#2. The honor and WrestleMania opportunity should go to someone else

In contrast with Roman and easily netting title shots is the fact that other stars could really use a Royal Rumble win to propel themselves into the main event.

Someone like Carmelo Hayes had success in NXT, and winning the 2025 Men’s Rumble would instantly skyrocket his career. It's not to say he's ready for that responsibility, but every star isn't afforded the same chance atop WWE.

Roman has main-evented WrestleMania eight times, and you know what you’re getting in one of his matches. Someone who's never had a huge title shot or has lacked the opportunities lately should be in consideration to win this year’s match.

#1. His unnecessarily long run as Undisputed WWE Champion

Everything went Roman Reigns' way on the premiere of RAW on Netflix. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

The biggest reason why Roman Reigns should not win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble is because he just came off a four-year run as champion. Some may claim he can still win and fall short at WrestleMania.

That still robs someone else of the glory of winning a Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes finally ended Roman's stranglehold atop WWE at WrestleMania 40. Things need to move forward, and Triple H dubbed the current product WWE‘s New Era.

If Roman wins the Rumble, he’ll get a title shot. Many officials in the back will be pushing for him to win the title again. If things went back to how they were before Wrestlemania 40, that would be counterproductive to the New Era. He has already reclaimed the Ula Fala.

