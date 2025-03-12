4 reasons why Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins must main-event WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is rapidly approaching. This will be the Sports Entertainment juggernaut's next Premium Live Event. It will also be the biggest of the year, as is common for WrestleMania each and every year.

So far, a handful of major matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania. Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will clash, as will IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. Additionally, Jey Uso will battle Gunther and John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes.

Another major match likely to be on the card will be a battle between three all-time greats. It seems as if Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will end up clashing in a Triple Threat Match at the biggest Premium Live Event of the year.

There is a constant debate over what matches should headline WrestleMania each year. While there are typically several quality options, this Triple Threat Match should absolutely main event one of the two nights. This article will look at several reasons why it should headline.

Below are four reasons why Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins must main-event WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. It is one of the biggest matches WWE can offer

Roman Reigns is a massive star. When he's around, WWE is more exciting. The fans are more into the product when The OTC appears on-screen or in the arena. The same can absolutely be said for CM Punk too.

Seth Rollins is also a big name in his own right. Three stars at this level, all in one match, is almost unheard of. A singles match between any of these three stars is major box office in WWE, but all three in one match?

The star power will be off the charts in this match, which is exactly why it should be the main event. The headline bout at the biggest show of the year should feature the biggest stars. That is unquestionably Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

#3. CM Punk deserves to have his WrestleMania main event

CM Punk has been a professional wrestler for a long time. He was in the industry for years before debuting on WWE television in 2006. 20 years from that point and The Voice Of The Voiceless has forged a Hall of Fame-worthy career for himself.

The Second City Saint has done a lot in WWE. He is a multi-time World Champion, a pay-per-view headliner, a Tag Team Champion, and beyond. One thing he's been unable to achieve, however, is a main event at WrestleMania.

That was one of Punk's biggest gripes when leaving World Wrestling Entertainment over a decade ago. Fast forward to today, and Punk finally has the chance to achieve his lifelong dream. For that reason alone, Triple H should book this bout in the main event.

#2. Seth Rollins and CM Punk were seemingly going to headline WrestleMania last year

While CM Punk is yet to achieve his dream of headlining WWE WrestleMania, he seemingly was on the path towards doing exactly that just a year ago. Many believe Punk was going to main-event WrestleMania Saturday in a singles match against Seth Rollins.

Unfortunately, Punk suffered an injury that kept him out of action for quite some time. Instead of a singles bout, Rollins headlined the Saturday show in a tag team match where he united with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Since the two were robbed of their main event due to an injury, it only makes sense for them to get it this time around. The only difference, of course, is that Roman Reigns will now be included.

#1. Roman Reigns always main events

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. If Cody Rhodes is the biggest full-time star in WWE, Roman could be considered the biggest needle mover if you include the part-timers, excluding The Rock and potentially John Cena. He is a big deal.

When it comes to WrestleMania, nobody has the incredible amount of main events that Roman Reigns does. Partially inflated thanks to the WWE Premium Live Event becoming two nights, Roman has an impressive nine WrestleMania main events to his name.

Simply put, Roman Reigns always main-events WrestleMania. It is practically tradition at this point. It would be incredibly strange, but also uncharacteristic of World Wrestling Entertainment, to leave The Tribal Chief out of the headline spot at the biggest event of the year. The match needs to main-event so Roman's reign continues.

