4 reasons why Rusev must join The Judgment Day after WWE return

Rusev is back in WWE. Fans were shocked on Monday Night RAW when The Bulgarian Brute interrupted a proposed match between The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods against The Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa.

The big man destroyed Otis and Tozawa on his return to the company after nearly half a decade. Since leaving World Wrestling Entertainment, Rusev competed in All Elite Wrestling under the name Miro, but his time there was widely considered underwhelming.

Now that Rusev is back, many are wondering what's next for him. Arguably, the best move for The Bulgarian Brute to make could be joining The Judgment Day. That may seem random, but there are many good reasons for him to make that decision.

This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why Rusev must join the devious stable. This includes a relationship with a member of the group, the stable's need for somebody like the 39-year-old, and somebody noticeably missing from his side. Why does The Bulgarian Brute need to join the group?

Below are four reasons why Rusev must join The Judgment Day after his recent WWE return:

#4. He has history with Liv Morgan in WWE

Liv Morgan has had such rapid growth over the past few years in WWE. She has become one of the top in-ring as well as mic workers in the women's division. She is also a multi-time World Champion.

Notably, Rusev and Liv Morgan have a past. When Lana and The Bulgarian Brute broke up on-screen and The Ravishing Russian ended up at Bobby Lashley's side, Liv and Rusev began to team up together.

The pair wrestled five different Mixed Tag Team Matches, including one on an episode of Monday Night RAW in January 2020. Given that they have history together in WWE, it makes sense that they'd want to align together again. Plus, Liv and Lana are now good friends, so Rusev and Morgan probably have a good equation too.

#3. Rusev could become the new muscle for the stable

The Judgment Day currently consists of six key members in WWE. These include Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Carlito, and JD McDonagh. However, there have been some changes to the group over time.

Previously, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley filled their ranks. While WWE fans could argue Rhea was replaced by Raquel Rodriguez, there hasn't been a true powerhouse to come in and take Damian Priest's spot. Enter Rusev!

The Bulgarian Brute could be the new powerhouse for The Judgment Day. Nobody will be able to get to Dirty Dom, Finn, and the rest of the gang if Rusev were the person that an adversary would need to get through first. He would certainly make up for Priest's absence.

#2. He could replace Finn Balor

Finn Balor is a multi-time champion in WWE. Not only has he held mid-card and tag team gold, but The Prince was the inaugural Universal Champion. He also had a few separate reigns with the NXT Championship while on the former black and gold brand.

Despite being part of The Judgment Day for close to three years now, some WWE fans think Finn could be on his way out. He has routinely had issues with Dominik Mysterio, but also Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Finn also seemingly didn't realize JD McDonagh was returning on RAW this week.

If Finn truly is on his way out of the stable, Rusev could be the man who replaces him. He possibly gets along better with Morgan than Balor does, and he likely won't have a worse relationship with Dominik. As a result, it would be a net positive for The Judgment Day.

#1. Rusev doesn't have Lana by his side

Rusev's return on WWE Monday Night RAW was exciting. He laid out both members of The Alpha Academy and looked dominant in the process. Fans were certainly excited to see him, but there was someone notable by their absence.

Lana was not by The Bulgarian Brute's side. She did sign a Legend's contract with the company, but it remains unclear as to whether she'll return as a manager or not. Supposing that she doesn't, it means Rusev will be on his own.

Unless, of course, he joins The Judgment Day. This would allow for Rusev to have a posse and maybe even someone such as Liv to cut promos for him. In turn, it might help make The Bulgarian Brute package more complete with the potential absence of The Ravishing Russian.

