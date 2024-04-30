4 reasons why SmackDown won the WWE Draft 2024

The 2024 WWE Draft is over! It began on SmackDown last Friday and continued on RAW. A handful of picks were announced after each show went off air.

As expected, the draft resulted in significant tweaks to the locker room. While many remained on the same brand, others landed on new territory. The general consensus has been mixed, but there is much to look forward to upon the recent shake-ups.

RAW got more picks than SmackDown, but in many ways, the latter seems to have received the better share of the draft.

#4. The WWE Championship is on SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Championship is the most prestigious prize in sports entertainment. Held by dozens of Hall of Famers, it carries undeniable prestige that can be traced back to the mid-twentieth century.

As has been the case for several years, the top prize remains exclusive to the blue brand. Since none of the active champions were drafted, SmackDown retained Cody Rhodes, who holds the golden brass of pro wrestling.

The championship enjoys the greatest chunk of the spotlight and fuels the deepest storylines. As such, it is universally hailed and revered by the wrestling fans, and to glance upon its beauty, they must tune into SmackDown.

#3. In terms of weight classes, SmackDown has the more balanced roster

The RAW roster is stacked and loaded with big, powerful men, some of whom are heavyweights. Braun Strowman, Gunther, Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, Odyssey Jones, and Sheamus are exclusive to WWE's flagship program.

These larger-than-life Superstars would certainly add an intimidating look to the locker room. However, the competition among them would be fierce, increasing the likelihood of some exclusion. Secondly, there may not be enough members from the lower classes to initiate compelling programs.

Over on the blue brand, in terms of the weight classes, the roster seems more balanced. Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair among others may possess raw power and strength.

But, they would be matched efficiently. Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Bayley, Naomi, and LA Knight among others could build intriguing angles with the bigger stars on SmackDown.

#2. The blue brand may have fresher programs on the cards

Last Friday, fans were treated to an enthralling bout between Cody Rhodes and Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. This was a trailer for the new era of programming that had dawned upon the show in the wake of WrestleMania XL.

Randy Orton will wrestle on Fridays, and fans have clamored for him to turn on The American Nightmare for a riveting feud. Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill is a money-making match, and WWE has the opportunity to book the dream rivalry on SmackDown.

Baron Corbin returns to his former home, and it would be interesting to see who ''The Lone Wolf" will target first. Shinsuke Nakamura needs a fresh start, and his new playground could provide the same. Either way, the draft has opened up a ton of possibilities, most of which have incredible storytelling potential.

#1. The Bloodline is still on SmackDown

The Bloodline may have crumbled with Roman Reigns' downfall at WrestleMania XL, but fans know that the story is far from finished. After all, The Samoan faction has found intriguing ways of remaining relevant in the last several years.

The WWE Universe has thoroughly enjoyed 'The Bloodline' saga. From The Tribal Chief's record-setting reign to The Honorary Uce to the implosion angle, the storyline has provided a myriad of cinematic segments that have redefined entertainment.

Despite the downfall and rough patch, fans are still thoroughly invested. Solo Sikoa may be leading The Bloodline into a new direction against the advice of Paul Heyman, but the WWE Universe could sense Reigns coming back to set things straight.

Either way, despite running for more than 3 years, The Bloodline still has fans talking, and they can only be found on SmackDown.