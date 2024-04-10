4 reasons why The Final Testament returned to WWE NXT

WWE NXT aired last night on the USA Network and this edition of the white and gold brand was the fallout episode after Stand & Deliver 2024. It was also emphasized as the first edition of NXT of this new era.

The big show featured several major moments and surprises. Ivar made his return to NXT and confronted Oba Femi, Carmelo Hayes jumped Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans made his USA Network debut and Tatum Paxley turned against Lyra Valkyria.

Perhaps the most surprising moment of the night came following an epic victory. Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeated Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. The Final Testament then shockingly appeared and laid out the new champions.

Fans were shocked to see Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Paul Ellering, and Scarlett appear on the brand. While no details have been revealed yet, this article will take a look at a handful of possible reasons why the heel faction returned to the brand each member once called home.

Below are four reasons why The Final Testament returned to WWE NXT.

#4. They lost to The Pride at WrestleMania XL Sunday

The Final Testament was in action at WWE WrestleMania XL Sunday. At least three of the members of the group were technically in a match and a fourth was involved. Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain battled The Pride.

The Pride, a team consisting of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, defeated The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight. The chaos in the match included Snoop Dogg on commentary and B-Fab battling Scarlett. It was insane, but it was a fun match during the big WrestleMania weekend.

Unfortunately for Kross and his stable, The Pride stood tall. Triple H and company officials may want to keep the two factions apart now that they seemingly are past their feud. The best way to do that is by splitting them up and sending The Final Testament to NXT. It can also help them recover from their loss.

#3. There might not be plans for them on SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is the biggest show the Stamford-based company puts on each week, but the brand has some drawbacks, especially compared to its RAW counterpart. Specifically, there are drawbacks to talent on the show.

For example, SmackDown is scheduled as a two-hour show as opposed to RAW being set for three. Courtesy of ending a few minutes early, SmackDown is even less than advertised. This means screen time is extremely limited and only so many WWE performers get exposure on any given show. These are usually those involved in angles.

There is a very real chance that Nick Aldis, Triple H, and company officials simply do not have anything for The Final Testament right now. Instead of having them sit in catering without doing anything, the group can find a regular spot on NXT television for the time being.

#2. They could be there to give NXT a boost

A move to the NXT brand is not just potentially beneficial for Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering. The heel faction moving to the white and gold brand could be beneficial to WWE as well.

The white and gold brand is going to be undergoing major changes in a matter of months. The show will be moving networks this fall. WWE's third most popular show is set to shift from the USA Network to The CW, which could be big given that the new channel is on network television.

To make sure the move is a hit, Triple H and company officials likely want to add some stars to the developmental brand. The Final Testament gives NXT some star power and an exciting direction in the coming months, which could be beneficial to the move later this year.

#1. WWE could plan to have them refocus and return to the main roster

The positive of having different brands, specifically NXT, is that it can greatly increase the longevity of performers' careers. If a talent becomes stale or needs a change of some kind, WWE can move them elsewhere to further develop or to shake things up.

That may be the reason behind The Final Testament moving to WWE NXT. Past examples of this that have had mixed success include Berto and Angel, who are now key figures on SmackDown, and Apollo Crews, who appears to be lost in the shuffle again on RAW.

While it does not work for everybody, the intention is a good one. Triple H could be sending the five stars to NXT to focus, regroup, and then eventually be brought back to the main roster with renewed energy and updated characters. If it worked before, it may work for them as well.

