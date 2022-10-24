4 reasons why The Hurt Business should reunite

Among the many factions WWE got right in recent times was The Hurt Business. Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin constituted The Hurt Business. They were a solid act that won championships and established themselves as a credible threat on the main roster.

When they teamed together, they added multiple championships to their collection. The list includes WWE Championship (Lashley), the United States Championship (Lashley), the RAW Tag Team Championships (Benjamin and Alexander), and the WWE 24/7 Championship (3x Benjamin and 1x Alexander). Indeed, they are one of the most underrated factions of the last decade.

The stable has broken up and reunited in the past. With a number of factions currently on the main roster, fans would be open to the idea of MVP's boys getting back together. As such, we look at four reasons why The Hurt Business should reunite and put some hurt on those who dare to cross them.

#4 On our list of reasons of why The Hurt Business should reunite: It would give Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander something noteworthy to do

These two were a blast together

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were successful when they were part of The Hurt Business. They won championships and had a reputation as credible competitors. The latter has taken a bit of a hit since the stable disbanded.

As such, a reunion of the faction would revitalize Benjamin and Alexander and give them something of note to do. They could win some gold or help Bobby Lashley and MVP run roughshod over the main roster. The two men are talented in-ring performers who have a lot to offer, and they can do their best work alongside their old stablemates.

#3 The Bobby Lashley-MVP pairing was outstanding

Lashley and MVP were an epic duo

Bobby Lashley's current run as a dominant and fighting competitor has been great. But when he had MVP by his side doing his talking for him, it was simply different gravy. Fans loved the pairing and tuned in every week to see their exploits.

WWE and Triple H can draw in some good money and ratings should they reunite The Hurt Business and have Lashley and MVP do their thing. The two men were gold together and brought the best out of each other. Should a reunion happen, we could see The All Mighty get back to the top of the mountain like he did the last time.

#2 MVP could bring Omos in as a new member

Earlier this year, MVP betrayed Bobby Lashley and aligned himself with Omos. In doing so, he officially drew the curtains on The Hurt Business. Lashley and Omos feuded and traded victories later on.

Since then, both parties have dominated their rivals in the ring. An alliance between them would be a sight to behold. They would be unstoppable and rack up wins left and right. The Nigerian Giant would be a worthy addition to the hot act and learn from his veteran stablemates. A stable with the two titans, MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin would rival the likes of The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

#1 They could become the most dominant faction in WWE

At the peak of their run, The Hurt Business held multiple titles and was a terrifying presence on RAW. The potential to become something like The Bloodline was there, but WWE broke them up and made them go their separate ways.

Triple H will be aware of the kind of magic a rejuvenated Hurt Business can bring to the table. Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were a riot together. They could embark on a championship-winning spree and give Roman Reigns and company a good run for their money. Speaking of money, there is a lot of it in faction wars, and few wage them better than The Hurt Business.

