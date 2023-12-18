4 reasons why The Judgment Day should lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on RAW 

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air later tonight on the USA Network. The longest weekly episodic wrestling show on television will air live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. According to WrestleTix, over 6,000 fans are currently expected to attend.

All of the big stars from Monday Night RAW are expected to either appear or be in action. This includes Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, and Shinsuke Nakamura, among others. A major title match is also confirmed for the show.

The reigning and defending Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions will be in action. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend their coveted titles against Julius and Brutus, The Creed Brothers.

It remains unclear as to which team will win. With that being said, an argument could be made that it is time for Finn and Damian to lose the prized titles. This article will look at a handful of reasons why The Creed Brothers winning is the correct move.

Below are four reasons why The Judgment Day should lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on RAW.

#4. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles need to finally be split

Expand Tweet

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are the unification of two sets of belts. The RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles were unified during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in 2022.

Many fans believed unifying the titles was a mistake and felt similarly about the WWE Championship and the Universal Title being unified weeks prior. While Triple H eventually corrected the latter problem by introducing the World Heavyweight Championship, there is still just one set of men's tag team champions on the main roster.

If The Creed Brothers win the titles on Monday Night RAW, they could be honorable champions who defend each sets of belts individually. From there, Julius and Brutus Creed could then lose one pair, finally splitting the titles up for good. Judgment Day seemingly won't do it, so losing the belts is for the best.

#3. It would freshen up the tag team division

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day has been the top faction on WWE Monday Night RAW for a long time now. While The Bloodline occasionally appeared earlier in the year, ever since the 2023 Draft, The Judgment Day has been essentially unopposed for the top spot.

While it been fantastic in its role, some fans believe The Judgment Day is a bit stale at times. There are many memes highlighting the group interrupting a promo to start off RAW. It has become somewhat predictable.

If The Judgment Day lose the titles, it will dramatically freshen up the scene. From there, The Creed Brothers can feud with the likes of Alpha Academy, DIY, Imperium, The New Day, and even Indus Sher. All of these matches will feel exciting, especially if there's a well told story behind them.

#2. The Creed Brothers would get a huge boost

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are uberly successful as a tag team. The pair has won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles twice in 2023. They first dethroned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn before later doing the same to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Still, Balor and Priest are best known as highly successful singles stars. Damian is Senor Money in the Bank and a former United States Champion. Finn Balor is a former Universal Champion who has done almost all there is to do in the company. They're massive stars.

Finn and Damian being such big stars is exactly why they should lose. Julius and Brutus Creed are still new to WWE's main roster. While they've picked up some big wins, the two are still establishing themselves to the audience. Defeating top level stars will give the pair a massive rub.

#1. It fits in with the current story surrounding The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day

The final reason why The Judgment Day should lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles tonight comes down to the ongoing drama surrounding the stable. There is a lot of tension as of late, with many believing that the faction is crumbling.

The best example of this is Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom was the North American Champion, but he ultimately lost the belt at WWE NXT Deadline 2023 to Dragon Lee. This could be attributed to his stablemates not being there for him.

For the story to really work, The Judgment Day should miss out on helping Finn and Damian too. This will inevitably lead to more tension between the stablemates and aid the storytelling moving forward.