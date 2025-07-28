4 reasons why The Judgment Day must drop the WWE World Tag Team Championship on RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air later tonight on Netflix. The big-time show will focus on the final build towards SummerSlam. The Biggest Party of the Summer will be a special two-night event airing this weekend.With that being said, Monday Night RAW tonight won't be solely focused on SummerSlam. There will be a major title match. More specifically, The Judgment Day will put their World Tag Team Championship on the line.Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are to battle the Latino World Order. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde earned the title opportunity just last week and now aim to win the World Tag Team Title. With that established, The Judgment Day should absolutely lose their gold.This may seem controversial to some, as Finn and JD only won the belts back a handful of weeks ago. Still, there are four good reasons why The Judgment Day losing the gold tonight on RAW is the best move possible.#4. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro are yet to hold main roster goldThe Latino World Order is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. The current active members include Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. Rey Mysterio is injured, but is also part of the group. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega and Bad Bunny are technically affiliated, but aren't active or on the red brand.Since the stable formed, Rey Mysterio found some success with the United States Championship. Dragon Lee also found a little bit of success, as he held the WWE Speed Championship.Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde have never held gold on the main roster. If they were to capture the gold, it would not only let them win belts for the first time but also add some legitimacy to the Latino World Order. This seems like a win across the board.#3. Babyface champions would feel freshThe Judgment Day won the World Tag Team Title from The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on WWE Monday Night RAW only a handful of weeks ago. There was something odd about that match, as it was a heel vs. heel bout. Both The New Day and The Judgment Day have been villains for quite some time now. In fact, the World Tag Team Title has been exclusively held by heels since April. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro dethroning The Judgment Day on RAW tonight would feel quite fresh. Babyfaces back on top of the division with heels chasing the duo could be far more interesting than what fans have watched over the past several months.#2. The Judgment Day losing would allow Finn Balor to chase singles goldFinn Balor is one of the most successful and talented WWE performers of the modern era. He has held mid-card titles, tag team gold, the Universal Championship, and even the NXT Championship on two separate occasions.With that being said, it has been a long time since Finn Balor has held a singles title in WWE. The last time he was a singles champion in the company was over three years ago, when Finn briefly held the United States Championship. That was Finn's only singles gold on the main roster since 2019.If The Judgment Day loses the World Tag Team Title tonight, Finn could finally try to win a singles gold again. Be it the World Heavyweight Championship or Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship, a solo run could be a nice change of pace.#1. This could further benefit the AAA-WWE relationshipTriple H, Michael Cole, and other WWE officials shocked fans during WrestleMania weekend with a huge announcement. They revealed that TKO and World Wrestling Entertainment were acquiring AAA in Mexico.Since then, AAA has gotten more attention than ever before. The Mexican promotion and WWE co-hosted Worlds Collide, which was a great show. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano, and even Natalya were highlighted on a recent show.WWE wants to keep AAA strong. By giving two members of the Latino World Order the World Tag Team Title, it would create more buzz and interest in lucha libre wrestling. The duo could then bring the coveted belts to TripleMania and other AAA events in the future. This would only benefit the relationship between the two companies.