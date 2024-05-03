4 reasons why The Kabuki Warriors must retain their titles at WWE Backlash

The Kabuki Warriors are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane first began teaming up in the company around half a decade ago, but ended apart when Kairi moved back to Japan in 2020.

Upon Kairi's return to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023, Sane and Asuka reunited immediately. The pair also joined Damage CTRL, which only made them stronger. In fact, it could be argued that the duo are more powerful and successful as a pairing than ever before.

Still, The Kabuki Warriors have their work cut out for them this weekend. They will defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against the seemingly unbeatable pairing of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. This bout will take place at Backlash France.

Many fans believe The EST and Jade will win the gold in Lyon, France, but it would be a mistake for Triple H and company officials to make the switch. This article will break down a handful of reasons why Asuka and Kairi Sane must retain their prized belts this weekend.

Below are four reasons why The Kabuki Warriors must retain their titles at WWE Backlash.

#4. Damage CTRL needs some big wins in WWE after high profile losses

Damage CTRL is the greatest women's faction in WWE history and one of the best in any pro wrestling promotion today. The group currently features Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY, but it also once included Bayley, who founded the group.

While Damage CTRL is great, they have suffered some key losses lately, especially at WrestleMania. IYO SKY lost the coveted WWE Women's Championship to Bayley. Additionally, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi defeated Dakota, Asuka, and Kairi in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Wins and losses may not mean as much in pro wrestling as some fans would have you believe, it is still essential for a heel stable to have major victories under their belt. Damage CTRL has lost a lot lately and The Kabuki Warriors losing at Backlash France would really hurt the faction's credibility moving forward. They need a win.

#3. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair would be too dominant as champions

Bianca Belair is an accomplished WWE superstar. She is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion who has also held the WWE Women's Championship. She has even headlined WrestleMania in the past, which speaks to her star power.

Jade Cargill is one of the brightest prospects in World Wrestling Entertainment. She joined the promotion last year following a stint in AEW and made her in-ring debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Jade has wrestled a few times since then and has been successful.

The duo of Jade and Bianca is a dream team. They are incredibly strong, fast, and generally athletic. That is the issue, however. The two are too powerful to hold the Women's Tag Team Titles. The reason being is if the experienced Kabuki Warriors can't stop them, there isn't a team believable enough to do it. The pair winning the gold would be detrimental to the scene.

#2. The Kabuki Warriors haven't had a good enough reign to drop the titles yet

The Kabuki Warriors won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the January 26th edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The pair defeated the-then champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in around 9 minutes.

In the 98 days since then, Asuka and Kairi have successfully defended the titles four times. This is impressive to a degree, as champions tend to not defend so frequently in modern WWE. Unfortunately, while they've had regular matches, Asuka and Sane haven't had much of a story as champions.

The two obviously were part of the Damage CTRL-Bayley split, but beyond that, they haven't had notable tag team rivalries. The pair losing the title without first having some feuds would be disappointing and ultimately make their reign far more lackluster than it should be given the talent involved.

#1. Belair and Cargill should be foes, not friends

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair being united is great. Naomi being with them as "The Big 3" of WWE is also great. Ultimately, though, a Jade and Bianca partnership isn't what most fans want to see.

The WWE Universe wants to see Jade and Bianca go toe-to-toe and feud. The pair had a notable staredown during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, including when beating down Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch. The audience was fired up to see the pair go face-to-face.

Bianca and Jade winning the Women's Tag Team Titles shouldn't be done because it isn't the end game. The end game is for the two extremely talented and special talents to clash in a big-time match, perhaps at a show such as SummerSlam.

