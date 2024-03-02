4 Reasons why The Rock’s counteroffer on SmackDown is ideal for WrestleMania 40

On SmackDown's latest episode, The Rock made a much-anticipated appearance. The reason why it was anticipated can be attributed to what happened at Elimination Chamber. In Perth, Australia, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes challenged The People's Champion to a singles match.

Hence, many were interested in whether The Rock would accept his challenge. On SmackDown's latest episode, he showed a willingness to fight Rhodes but suggested a different approach.

The 51-year-old challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match against him and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. He added that if Rhodes and Rollins beat them, The American Nightmare's match against Reigns on Night 2 would be free of The Bloodline's interference.

In this article, we will look at four reasons why Rock's counteroffer to Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40 is ideal:

#4. Suitable for The Rock's in-ring return

The Rock proposing a tag team match as a counter to Cody Rhodes' proposal at Elimination Chamber is a genius move on his behalf.

While the Hollywood star is a massive name in professional wrestling, he last competed in a match in 2016 when he beat Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

Since then, Rock hasn't competed in a single match. Hence, when he returns to the ring, there will naturally be some ring rust. By proposing a tag team match, the Miami native can put most of the workload on Roman Reigns.

#3. Enhance The Bloodline's supremacy and dominance

When considering the potential tag match The Rock suggests, they most likely think about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins winning. However, there is also a chance that Reigns and Rock beat the duo from RAW, which will only increase The Bloodline's supremacy in WWE.

By acknowledging Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief on SmackDown, The Rock has indicated his commitment to The Bloodline. Hence, having an authority figure committed to the faction can ensure victory for Reigns on both nights, which will only enhance The Bloodline's dominance.

#2. Could lead to a triple-threat match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40

When The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns on SmackDown's latest edition, everything between the duo seemed good. However, if one examines the segments and the body language thoroughly, it somehow creates suspicion that Rock could betray The Tribal Chief.

During the potential tag team match at WrestleMania 40, fans could witness Rock turning his back on Roman Reigns and pushing for a triple-threat match between him, Cody, and Reigns.

Given the 51-year-old spoke about his authority as one of the Board of Directors, anything could happen.

#1. Roman Reigns breaks another record

Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been one of the most dominant runs in modern-day wrestling. However, despite the dominance, speculations suggest Reigns' run as champion will end this year.

Before something like this could happen, WWE would want The Tribal Chief to break records.

By booking a tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will become the first man to main event on both nights of WrestleMania. This will indeed be a massive record to create before Reigns potentially gives up his title to Cody Rhodes.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE