4 reasons The Rock shouldn't win the Men's WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE has already begun the build towards the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. With no premium live event scheduled until the end of January, the entire focus seems to be on the mega-event in the Alamodome.

As for the winner, WWE has discussed The Rock entering the coveted final spot and winning the thirty-man melee. The Great One would then book a date with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood for the Undisputed World Titles.

Although everyone loves The Rock, there are several reasons why he shouldn't win the Men's Rumble.

#4 The WWE Universe doesn't seem to be too pleased with the rumors

As stated previously, The Rock is undeniably a mega-star in a league of his own creations. His popularity is second to none. The most electrifying man is one of the most revered figures today, but even his fans don't seem too pleased with him returning to win the Rumble.

Twitter ran wild with fans speculating about WWE's motives and vehemently expressing their opinions about Rocky's surprise return. One of their reservations was that this move could lead to the fan-base turning on him, similar to the fate Batista endured in his triumphant Royal Rumble return in 2014.

Often, when WWE has forced a particular Superstar down the fans' throats with little regard for their wishes, the wrestling world has revolted.

#3 The Rock vs. Roman Reigns doesn't need to be for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns holds the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If Rocky wins the Rumble, his match-up with Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood will be for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which may not be necessary.

The biggest match the promotion can book is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. It has a magnetic, "big-fight" feel with no parallels. Sports Entertainment's top star versus Hollywood's highest-paid actor. It will sell itself with zero need for a championship to be put up for grabs.

If Triple H and his team want to do it for a world title, then Reigns should drop one of his championships. This would not only add another title match to the card but would also draw away criticism from their blockbuster encounter.

#2 The Royal Rumble should be used to create new stars.

𝗞𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗬 ☝️ USO @kammy_wrestling @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport I don't feel like Rock even needs to win the Rumble. He could just show up and challenge. That's a waste of a Rumble match @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport I don't feel like Rock even needs to win the Rumble. He could just show up and challenge. That's a waste of a Rumble match

Last year, Brock Lesnar won the thirty-man melee by entering at number 30 and quickly eliminating everyone in his path. Edge won the Rumble in 2021 following a courageous and perseverant performance, entering the first spot. Fans were cordial to their victories, but many agreed they didn't need it.

Like Lesnar and Edge, The Great One doesn't require winning a Rumble match, especially considering that he is past his prime and won his previous one more than two decades ago. His massive victory would generate a loud ovation, but it is short-sighted.

Rumble matches should be used to create and elevate the next generation of superstars. At this stage of his career, The Rock wouldn't benefit much from winning the thirty-man affair. However, someone like Cody Rhodes or Bray Wyatt would receive a monumental rub and surge in momentum.

#1 The outcome of the WrestleMania main event would then become a foregone conclusion.

The Rock will not win the World Championships under any circumstances.

If The Brahma Bull vs. The Tribal Chief is for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, the outcome is a foregone conclusion. Another massive victory for Roman Reigns is inevitable. There is no way for Rocky to win the World Championships.

His busy filming schedule doesn't allow him to make many much appearances in WWE, and directors cannot afford to have Dwayne Johnson injured. Hence, there is no element of unpredictability in Reigns vs. The Rock.

If Rhodes or Bray Wyatt wins the Rumble match, both men have a better chance of dethroning Reigns than The Rock does. Hence, those match-ups would have more unpredictability and uncertainty surrounding them.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes