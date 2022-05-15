4 reasons The Shield should have one more run in WWE

Every WWE fan out there is united in their love for The Shield. In recent times, there has not been another faction that has made its way into the conversation of the all-time greats. But Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose made their case for that argument by the time they disbanded for good in 2019.

With Ambrose's WWE exit, The Shield ceased to exist. They left a legacy as one of the best stables not only in WWE history but in wrestling folklore as well. In their time together, The Hounds of Justice knocked off names like John Cena, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Triple H, Batista, and The Undertaker, to name a few.

Unfortunately, the thought of the three members reuniting is but a pipe dream at the moment. However, that hasn't stopped the WWE Universe from dreaming about a reunion. On that note, here are four reasons why The Shield should have one last run in WWE.

#4. Fans would love it

Perhaps the most obvious reason why The Hounds of Justice should reunite for one last run is their immense popularity among wrestling fans. Everyone loves Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins as solo superstars, but when they come together, it is just something special.

The Shield captured the hearts of fans from the second they debuted at Survivor Series 2012 and destroyed everything in their path. What made them tick with the WWE Universe was their in-ring excellence, their penchant for destruction, and their character work. They were able to click in both babyface and heel roles and remain over with fans.

Every WWE fan knew something special was about to happen every time the trio stepped into the ring. The iconic rivalries they have had with the likes of Evolution and Team Hell No are testament to that. Many amazing moments during the stable's run have them as the common denominator, showing why they are considered to be an all-time great faction.

Therefore, if the possibility ever arises, the company should grab it with both hands. Fans would pay good money to see it, and you can believe that.

#3. We could see a heel version of The Shield

Sierra, Hotel, India, Echo, Lima, Delta, SHIELD

The Shield debuted as heels back in 2012 and never looked back. Their overwhelming popularity forced WWE to turn them babyface. Since then, they have never embraced the dark side, but if this fantasy reunion were to happen, WWE may get them to return as dominant heels looking to rule the company.

Reigns and Rollins are doing the best work of their careers as the villainous Tribal Chief and Visionary respectively. We also know how unhinged and evil Jon Moxley can be as a heel. Bring them together and you could have a monster heel stable that could enforce their twisted version of justice on the WWE.

A feud with a heel version of the faction could also do wonders for the top babyfaces in WWE. The likes of RK-Bro and The New Day contesting rivalries with The Shield would be epic, as would the matches the teams churn out. A heelish Shield is what's best for business, storyline and shock purposes.

#2. A reunion despite the Ambrose-WWE relationship would be epic

WWE X AEW mega event for this to happen, anyone?

Every time The Shield has disbanded, it has been emotional. However, nothing hit the feels more than the last time they reunited, and then parted ways for good after the news of Dean Ambrose's departure from WWE came to light.

The final chapter was fun and well-received, but fans knew deep down that it was possibly the last time they would see the trio perform together. Ambrose left WWE on bad terms and made sure to make his feelings about his old company known in various interviews.

"One thing that I want to do is cause like, if I have something to prove, it’s that I want to prove that your creative process, the WWE’s creative process sucks. It does not work. It’s absolutely terrible. And I’ve said that to Vince. I’ve said that to Hunter......It’s killing the company. I think Vince is the problem. And not so much Vince, but Vince and whatever the structure that he built around himself, probably starting I’d imagine like 2002 after the sale of WCW, and he started building this infrastructure around himself - this team of writers and whatever and producers and however he does it, and this is how WWE is and this is what the product is, the product sucks."

With The Lunatic Fringe leaving for rival promotion All Elite Wrestling, the possibility of him returning is very remote. That is exactly why The Shield getting back together for one last run would be a historic moment. Ambrose's contract with AEW expires this year, which means while a return to Vince McMahon's company is not probable, it is certainly possible.

One can certainly hope for a triumphant homecoming, reunion with the band and multiple triple powerbombs. We'd pay good money to see him return and do the triple fistbump with his old teammates.

#1. There are new top teams for them to face

In addition to being massive fan-favorites, The Shield is also one of the best wrestling trios in wrestling history. All three members are elite in-ring workers and can have great matches with quite literally anybody.

No one can forget the classics The Hounds of Justice have contested against the likes of The Wyatt Family and Evolution. Times have changed, and if the trio were to embark on one last run together, they would find themselves facing new teams hungry to make a statement at their expense.

The Shield could face a plethora of new tag teams and factions, including RK-Bro, The Street Profits and The Judgment Day. Even the possibility of them feuding with The New Day, or upcoming factions from NXT, Legado Del Fantasma and Diamond Mine.

Newer teams trying to beat The Shield and make a name for themselves is something that everyone would love to see. That is why they should get one more memorable run under their belts and remind everyone why they are among the greats of pro wrestling.

Edited by Ken Norris