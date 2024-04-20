4 reasons why The Street Profits are the #1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown 

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on FOX from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show was notable for a lot of reasons, including Bayley vs. Naomi clashing in the main event for the WWE Women's Title and Cody Rhodes' next challenger being decided.

The show was also a big one for the tag team division. Triple H presented A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller with brand new WWE Tag Team Title belts, replacing the now-defunct SmackDown Tag Team Titles. From there, the duo's first challengers were decided.

The Street Profits took on and defeated The Authors of Pain, Legado del Fantasma's Berto & Angel, and The New Catch Republic. The match was complete chaos and a lot of fun, as has been a theme for tag team matches in the company as of late.

Some fans were caught off guard by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins winning the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. This article will take a look at a handful of possible reasons why the duo got the win and moved on to a major title match.

Below are four reasons why The Street Profits are the #1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown.

#4. The Street Profits are extremely over

The Street Profits are two members of the four-person faction known as The Pride. The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins first began teaming up way back when NXT was still known as the black and gold brand.

An almost immediate theme with the two was how quickly fans took to them. Angelo and Montez are extremely talented, so the WWE Universe quickly backed the pair, and they have been by their side ever since. In fact, even an attempted heel turn last year didn't work because fans refused to turn on them and Bobby Lashley.

The fact that the talented duo are so over that fans wouldn't even let them turn heel may result in the two being frustrating to book, but it speaks to how valuable they are. Triple H and WWE likely recognize that value and are thus capitalizing on it by giving them a title opportunity.

#3. The duo have momentum after WrestleMania 40

The Street Profits have had a lot of success. While teaming up, Montez and Angelo managed to win the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles and then the NXT Tag Team Titles, although the former are now defunct.

Upon joining WWE's main roster, the pair captured both the RAW Tag Team Titles and The SmackDown Tag Team Titles. They have had a lot of success. Recently, they haven't held much gold, but they did have a massive Philly Street Fight at WrestleMania.

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley took on The Final Testament, with Lashley, Dawkins, and Ford standing tall. That kind of momentum behind the pair means a title opportunity is just logical.

#2. New Catch Republic might be the ones who dethrones A-Town Down Under

The New Catch Republic is a tag team comprised of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. The pair were key figures in the NXT UK brand when WWE first launched it and proceeded to have quality runs on NXT. Today, the pair are on SmackDown together.

The duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne are no strangers to title opportunities. The pair challenged The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Elimination Chamber Perth. They were also in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania. Sadly, they failed to win gold both times.

Many believe that The New Catch Republic should be the ones to dethrone A-Town Down Under. If they are the ones to do that, it can't happen in a few weeks. There needs to be more build-up so The Street Profits can battle and lose against the champions for the time being.

#1. It could lead to WWE splitting the duo up

The Street Profits have been a tremendously successful tag team, but many believe they can be even more than that. Montez Ford, in particular, has often been hailed as a future breakout star. In the past year or two, more people have said the same for Angelo Dawkins as well.

Some believe The Pride is ultimately a vehicle to break The Street Profits up and move them on to singles success. If that is indeed the plan, WWE may be using this title match as the first crack in their foundation.

There's a chance The Street Profits lose to Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. This could then lead to discontent and perhaps animosity between the two babyfaces. From there, a future heel turn will be all but inevitable.