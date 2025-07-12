4 reasons why The Street Profits lost the WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired earlier tonight on the USA Network. The show featured several interesting matches, including a Fatal Four-Way featuring the debut of Sol Ruca and Aleister Black vs. R-Truth, the latter of which led to a heel turn.

Ad

SmackDown also had a championship match. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits defended their prized titles against two members of the sinister Wyatt Sicks: Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy.

The match was absolutely fantastic. The Street Profits continued to prove why they're one of the best teams in wrestling, and Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy had their first great tag team match as a duo. In the end, though, The Street Profits lost.

Ad

Trending

While many are celebrating The Wyatt Sicks getting the victory, others are questioning why Montez and Angelo lost. This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations for the title change tonight.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Below are four reasons why The Street Profits lost the WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown.

#4. The WWE SmackDown tag team division is hot, and the titles should bounce around some

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Friday Night SmackDown's tag team division is the best in the world, and nothing else comes close. The sheer number of high-quality teams in the division is staggering.

The Street Profits and The Wyatt Sicks are just the tip of the iceberg. There is also the duos of Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, Los Garza, and Pretty Deadly. As if that wasn't enough, Andrade and Rey Fenix have also joined the WWE Tag Team Championship picture.

Ad

With a division this stacked, keeping the belts on any one team for too long seems like a mistake. Instead, with the division this hot, the titles should bounce around, and The Wyatt Sicks might just be the first of several teams to get a run with the belts before 2025 is over.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks needed to win their first titles as a stable

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on WWE Monday Night RAW last year. The group, made up of Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Dexter Lumis, was quite popular, and fans took to them instantly.

Unfortunately, due to health issues, the stable disappeared before the beginning of 2025 and remained absent for most of the first half of the year. This caused the WWE stable to lose a lot of momentum that they've only just begun to get back.

Ad

Triple H likely realized that in order to both keep gaining momentum and to make such a dominant group legitimate, they needed to win their first set of titles. This loss could've been less about The Street Profits and more about securing a brighter future for the sinister and intimidating Wyatt Sicks stable.

#2. Their loss might set up a big multi-team match at SummerSlam

While WWE SmackDown this week was primarily about hyping up Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2025 on Sunday, there is another massive show in less than a month's time. SummerSlam will be a two-night extravaganza airing in early August.

Ad

So far, only a few matches are confirmed for the show, or at least semi-confirmed. Cody Rhodes will battle John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title, and Jade Cargill will wrestle either Trish Stratus or Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

SmackDown's tag team division absolutely deserves a spot on the card, too, especially after being left out at WrestleMania. Given the loss on SmackDown, this could be setting The Street Profits up for some crazy tag match at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Perhaps The Street Profits vs. Rey Fenix & Andrade vs. Fraxiom vs. The Wyatt Sicks?

Ad

#1. This could free up Montez Ford for a singles run

Expand Tweet

Ad

When it comes to tag team wrestling, The Street Profits have done it all. Yes, they're now former WWE Tag Team Champions, but they also held the RAW Tag Team Titles, SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and NXT Tag Team Championship. They even once held the Evolve belts.

Despite their incredible tag team success, many fans have been aching for Montez Ford to break out as a singles wrestler. From analysts to fans to The Rock, many believe that Ford can be a major singles star if he breaks away from the dynamic tag team.

Perhaps The Street Profits lost the WWE Tag Team Titles to finally allow Montez to go solo. Be it that the two now feud or Montez simply chases singles success without a proper breakup from Angelo Dawkins, Ford may have a chance to sink or swim in the singles ranks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE