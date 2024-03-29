4 reasons why The Street Profits must qualify for the six-pack ladder match on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air later tonight on the FOX Network. This is the second to last edition of the blue brand before WrestleMania 40 and so many fans are excited for the upcoming Show Of Shows.

This edition of SmackDown should be subtitled tag team warfare, as it will feature at least three tag team matches. For example, Randy Orton will team up with Kevin Owens to battle Pretty Deadly. Additionally, The Street Profits will battle A-Town Down Under.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller hope to defeat the talented Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, as the winning duo will then move on to WrestleMania. The Judgment Day will be defending their prized titles in a 6-Pack Ladder Match and this tournament has been deciding entrants.

While both teams are extremely talented and could win, The Street Profits should be the pair to walk away with the win. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Angelo and Montez must be the ones to move forward in this mini-tournament.

Below are four reasons why The Street Profits must qualify for the six-pack ladder match on WWE SmackDown.

#4. The pair might miss WWE WrestleMania otherwise

WWE WrestleMania 40 is airing next weekend on April 6th and 7th. The highly anticipated two-night event will have over 60,000 fans in attendance on each night and the card for the show is already stacked.

The likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, and various other stars have already been confirmed. Only a handful of additional matches, at most, are likely to be added to the lineup.

Unfortunately, if The Street Profits don't win this mini-tournament, the talented WWE duo are unlikely to make the WrestleMania card in any other way. While they could be in some bout with The Final Testament, that seems unlikely. As a result, a win is a must for the former champions. This is potentially their one shot to make it.

#3. They are former champions who deserve to be showcased

The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been together in WWE for quite some time. The pair first linked up while they were on the NXT brand and had immediate chemistry that fans gravitated towards.

The two were so successful that they went on to win numerous title belts. They first won the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles back when that promotion was still around. From there, they won the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, RAW Tag Team Titles, and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Given their championship pedigree, the pair are far too good and too accomplished to miss out on such a big show. They need to be utilized properly or those past wins won't mean as much in the long run. They must be showcased and highlighted effectively or it damages the credibility of being a champion.

#2. The Street Profits are extremely popular

Beyond their championship pedigree, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins should be part of WrestleMania simply because of their popularity. There are very few teams in wrestling who are as popular as these former WWE champions.

Both men are so popular that any attempt at turning them heel failed miserably. The Pride were heels in the beginning, with Bobby Lashley working to bring the dark side out of the group. Unfortunately, the fans didn't go with it and ultimately all three men remained extremely popular with the WWE Universe.

Thankfully, Triple H and the promotion pivoted and made them babyfaces again. If they're too popular to turn heel, clearly leaving them off of such a big card would be a mistake. For that reason, the two should defeat A-Town Down Under on SmackDown.

#1. A-Town Down Under will probably end up at WrestleMania anyway

Earlier in this list, it was noted that this may be The Street Profits' only chance to end up on the massive WWE card. If the pair don't battle The Final Testament in some stable warfare match, they are likely out of luck.

A-Town Down Under, however, won't have the same concerns. This primarily comes down to their relationship with Logan Paul. The trio have formed an unofficial faction and are often seen together on WWE programming.

The Maverick is set to defend his United States Championship at The Show Of Shows against both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Austin and Grayson will likely involve themselves in the bout, meaning they'll be on WrestleMania either way. As a result, The Street Profits winning makes sense since A-Town Down Under doesn't need it.

