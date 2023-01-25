4 reasons why The Undertaker should return for one more WWE match

The Undertaker appeared on WWE RAW's 30th anniversary show, having an incredible moment with Bray Wyatt at the expense of LA Knight. The Phenom received the biggest pop of the night as soon as his iconic gong hit, and didn't overstay his welcome in the short segment. His appearance was short and sweet, making an impact in the shortest time possible and leaving fans craving more.

The Phenom retired almost three years ago but he looked as imperious as ever at RAW XXX, still carrying the invincible aura he had as an active competitor. This has led some in the WWE Universe to wonder whether he has one more match in the tank. At age 57, The Deadman would definitely not perform as he did in his prime, but there are still plenty of reasons why he should return to the ring for one more ride.

Let's explore four reasons why The Undertaker should return for one more match

#4: The Undertaker is still incredibly popular with the WWE Universe

It's no secret that The Undertaker is one of the most popular, beloved and respected WWE Superstars of all time. He did, after all, entertain the masses for 30 years at the highest level with unmatched consistency and longevity. The Deadman's RAW XXX appearance reminded everyone just how popular he still is with the fans.

'Taker garnered the kind of "pop" that can only be generated by a select group of legends these days. It showed that fans are still incredibly interested in seeing him perform and interact with the current roster. The Undertaker could follow in the footsteps of the retired "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and return for one more match, taking millions of WWE fans on a nostalgia ride for the ages.

#3: The Bray Wyatt factor

The torch was never properly passed

The Undertaker is a once-in-a-generation WWE Superstar. His aura and abilities have often been imitated but never fully replicated by stars ranging from the legendary Kane to Gangrel. One man who showed the greatest potential to be the true heir to The Phenom's supernatural throne was Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds burst on the scene to huge expectations, but ended up losing all his momentum due to a string of damaging losses, including to The Deadman himself. Wyatt was released in 2021 but made a barn-storming return late last year and has been treated like a star ever since. He shared a cool moment with the seven-time world champion on RAW XXX in an epic collaboration of supernatural megastars.

Imagine how much more memorable it would be for Wyatt to lure 'Taker out of retirement only to put him down for good, or tag with him like Roman Reigns did at Extreme Rules 2019! The three-time world champion is the only WWE Superstar that evokes such dreams of an epic teamup with The Phenom among fans, and would be the perfect partner/opponent for one last Undertaker match.

#2: The Undertaker could have one more match to go out "the old-fashioned way" with a loss that passes the torch

The Phenom's last singles loss in WWE came at WrestleMania 33

The Undertaker won his retirement match, defeating AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard match at WWE WrestleMania 36. It was an iconic match befitting The Phenom's towering legacy which allowed him to ride off into the sunset on a high note. Big Evil, though, is known to be one of the most tradition-conscious superstars in the company's history, for better or worse.

It may thus weigh on his mind that his retirement match broke one of the most time-honored traditions in the business: going out "facing the lights". Many WWE legends like Ric Flair, Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels put over peers or younger stars in their final matches, which added some prestige to their conquerors' careers.

The Deadman may seek to follow that precedent and go out on his back, helping to propel a younger star into the stratosphere in the process. He elevated a massive star like Brock Lesnar with the streak, so his retirement at the hands of a Bray Wyatt or Karrion Kross could create another megastar.

#1: The Undertaker deserves a proper retirement match in front of the WWE Universe

The Boneyard match took place at WrestleMania 36, which was held smack bang in the heart of the COVID pandemic lockdown. This meant that the last time The Undertaker laced up his wrestling boots, there was no live audience to watch him perform. Even his eventual tribute at Survivor Series 2020 was held in the Thunderdome, and didn't carry the same emotional punch as, say, his Hall of Fame induction in 2022.

The fact that The Phenom never got to bow out in front of his adoring fans still feels wrong to this day. If he were to have one more bout, even one where he is protected and doesn't do much bumping, he would get the hero's farewell he so richly deserves. He needs to look no further than the WrestleMania 38 bow of Stone Cold (who is a few months his senior) for proof of concept.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : Should The Undertaker have one more match? Yes No 0 votes