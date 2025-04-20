4 Reasons why The War Raiders lost WWE World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is finally here, and the first night has been underway. Several major matches have already taken place, including championship bouts.

Not only have there been championship matches, but titles have changed hands as well. This includes the World Tag Team Titles, as Erik and Ivar, The War Raiders, lost the titles they had previously captured from The Judgment Day.

The War Raiders battled The New Day at The Show Of Shows, and, to the surprise of many, they lost. The New Day targeted the necks of the now-former champions and hit their finisher for the win.

Needless to say, this title change was one that most fans didn't anticipate going into the show. This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations for why Erik and Ivar lost the coveted World Tag Team Titles at the biggest Premium Live Event of the year.

Below are four reasons The War Raiders lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#4. This ended The New Day's WrestleMania drought

The New Day are legends in tag team wrestling. Kofi Kingston is also a legend as a singles star. There is no doubt that both men are future WWE Hall of Famers. That being said, their WrestleMania record isn't exactly the best.

Until tonight, Xavier Woods had never won a match at WWE's biggest show of the year in his entire career. Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston, who has been with the company for even longer, had lost all but two matches at The Show Of Shows.

This WrestleMania drought for such a legendary unit is strange and reflects how Vince McMahon booked them. Triple H ending that drought and a losing streak is a great move, especially for Xavier, as never winning at The Show Of Shows would have been a shame.

#3. Triple H may have wanted to capitalize on The New Day's heat

The New Day may be known as a duo in WWE now, but they were previously a three-man stable. The New Day always comprised Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, who were seemingly inseparable.

This changed last year, however. The New Day were celebrating their 10-year anniversary as a group when the injured and potentially retired Big E returned, offering to manage the team. Instead, Kofi and Xavier belittled Big E and turned heel, earning a ridiculous amount of hate from the crowd and the locker room alike.

Triple H may have booked The New Day to win in an effort to capitalize on the heat from the crowd following their turn. While it hasn't remained as white-hot as it was four months ago, this could be an attempt to keep attention on the now-hated Kingston and Woods.

#2. The War Raiders aren't over enough with the WWE crowd

Expand Tweet

The War Raiders have had an interesting journey leading up to WWE WrestleMania. They were a top act in Japan and also in NXT. Upon joining the main roster, Vince McMahon changed them as The Viking Raiders. However, Triple H reverted that change when both men returned last year.

Despite being exceptionally talented and refreshed, unfortunately, the WWE Universe just doesn't seem to be that invested in them. The War Raiders get a good reaction by the time their matches end, generally speaking, but the audience hasn't connected with the duo as they did in NXT.

With Erik and Ivar not being all that over, it made sense to take the titles off them for now. Triple H can focus on giving the act stories and feuds to help develop their connection with the fans, while New Day can be a more popular pair of champions.

#1. They could have won to make up for no return of Big E

As noted, Big E was once part of The New Day in WWE. Months prior to WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods shockingly betrayed the injured star by not accepting his offer to be their manager and instead disrespecting their former friend.

Many had hoped that this was setting up a big return for the former WWE Champion. There was a feeling that perhaps he had recovered and would return tonight to play a role in the match.

As fans now know, that did not happen. Big E seemingly isn't cleared yet. Since many thought he'd make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania but clearly couldn't, Triple H and WWE likely had The New Day win to still provide fans with a surprise. It gave the match some sense of purpose, at least.

