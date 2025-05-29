4 reasons why The Wyatt Sicks must recruit former WWE tag team champions

WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week ended with an absolute bang. The Street Profits and Fraxiom were battling it out in the main event with the tag team titles on the line.

However, things never concluded properly. Instead, as the duo of Axiom and Nathan Frazer were about to seemingly win the gold, the lights went out. When they came back on, The Wyatt Sicks were in the ring.

From there, chaos erupted. Nikki Cross, Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy proceeded to attack Axiom and Nathan Frazer, The Street Profits, Candice LeRae, The Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY.

While some of those participants being attacked makes sense, it was odd seeing Fraxiom assaulted. It may be in The Wyatt Sicks' best interest to not only stop attacking the team, but to potentially even recruit them to their stable. This article will look at a handful of reasons why The Wyatt Sicks should try recruiting Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

Below are four reasons why The Wyatt Sicks must recruit the former WWE tag team champions.

#4. Fraxiom is the best tag team in the world

Fraxiom is an incredible tag team. However, they weren't always a duo. Axiom and Nathan Frazer were originally singles stars, both on WWE NXT UK and later on NXT.

Upon uniting, however, it became clear that the pair had incredible chemistry as a tag team. They kept getting better and better on WWE NXT and now frequently have the best match of whatever show they're on, if not the best match of the week, period.

Simply put, Fraxiom is the best team in the world. The Wyatt Sicks, as demented and horrifying as they may be, have to be aware of this. If they want their group to be as good as possible, recruiting the best team in wrestling is a smart move.

#3. This could serve as The Wyatt Sicks' apology for attacking them on WWE SmackDown

As noted, The Wyatt Sicks decimated everybody on WWE SmackDown last week. It felt almost like a recreation of their epic RAW debut when they laid out eight male stars and one female superstar in quick fashion.

Still, their attack on Fraxiom didn't really make sense. What did Axiom or Nathan do to The Wyatt Sicks to deserve that? Realistically, they were probably just victims of circumstance. With that being said, it still wasn't exactly fair to the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Since the assault on them was unwarranted, Uncle Howdy and the rest of the group could and should offer an olive branch of sorts. By extending them an invitation into The Wyatt Sicks, it would guarantee that Nathan and Axiom won't be on the receiving end of these attacks any longer.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks could be outnumbered if they don't recruit Fraxiom

While it would be nice for The Wyatt Sicks to realize their mistake and try to make good on it, the idea of adding Fraxiom to their group doesn't just have to be out of respect or even as an apology. The WWE stable might realize the numbers don't work in their favor.

The Wyatt Sicks is a five-person stable. Four men and one female star make up the group. Meanwhile, they attacked The Street Profits, DIY, Candice LeRae, The Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom.

That means the five-person group attacked nine stars. Those numbers are very much not in favor of The Wyatt Sicks. If they were able to get Fraxiom to join them, however, the numbers would be completely even. As crazy as the WWE stable is, surely they won't want to fight nine people at once.

#1. This could prevent Fraxiom from breaking up

WWE fans who only know Fraxiom from their time on the main roster might not be aware of the drama that often exists with the tag team. In fact, there is a catchphrase the pair often uses, "Fraxiom is fine," to reflect these issues.

They often bicker, if not outright argue. They also have an unfortunate habit of hitting each other in their matches. Fans have long speculated that they will break up, likely via a chair shot to the back from Nathan, who could imitate his trainer, Seth Rollins' break-up of The Shield.

The Wyatt Sicks could extend an olive branch to get the duo to join their team to help Fraxiom avoid splitting up. The Wyatt Sicks is all about family, a brotherhood of sorts. In fact, they specifically attack stars who mistreat their friends and family. That was the basis of the Chad Gable feud. The group could try to make Fraxiom understand that their bond and brotherhood means more than any issues they face.

