4 reasons why The Wyatt Sicks should return to WWE RAW

The Wyatt Sicks made one of the most memorable debuts last year on RAW. The group left several backstage officials lying in heaps before revealing themselves to the WWE Universe.

After feuds with Chad Gable and The Miz, the group entered into an angle with Karrion Kross and The Final Testament. Both sides won at various moments, but neither side could completely claim victory. Before they could resolve their issues, Uncle Howdy's faction was moved to SmackDown during the 'Transfer Window.'

However, the group hasn't been seen on screen since the move. The Wyatt Sicks should move back to RAW for the next four reasons:

#4. SmackDown's move back to 2 hours

One reason why The Wyatt Sicks should return to the red brand is that the three-hour experiment of SmackDown will be ending shortly after WrestleMania 41.

The exact date is unknown, but reports claimed that the show will be returning to its original two-hour format after The Show of Shows. This will help and hurt the product.

Some of the shows have had great segments, but trying to fill the three-hour timeslot has been a task. Since the Sicks haven’t even been used in the three-hour shows, they’ll only be minimized more so with an hour less to book.

#3. Alexa Bliss was left in the weeds

The most disappointing reason they could move back to RAW is that they haven’t been used on SmackDown since they moved at the beginning of 2025.

The main offerings with the group involved brief glitches during short segments when Alexa Bliss appeared. Those glitches were supposed to lead to an ongoing feud, but an injury to Uncle Howdy put water on those plans.

Bliss hasn’t been used since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and wasn't booked at all for WrestleMania 41. The best thing is for the group to start fresh on RAW.

#2. RAW is better suited for edgier content

Another decent reason for moving back to RAW is the ability to get away with different things on a streaming platform as opposed to on a cable/major television network.

SmackDown currently airs on the USA network and is usually TV-PG or TV-14. If the group moves back to the red brand, officials can get away with more since it’s on a streaming platform.

The Wyatt Sicks are a supernatural group who attacked random people before moving to Netflix. Not being on the USA network could make these attacks bloodier or more adult-themed.

They could even abduct people again. Doing so on Netflix would offer up more chances for different, riskier storylines instead of keeping things stable on the USA network.

#1. Finish a feud that never got resolved

The biggest reason The Wyatt Sicks should return to RAW is that they never finished their feud with Karrion Kross. The move to SmackDown, combined with the releases of the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, left Kross alone with Scarlett on the red brand.

Officials used him sparingly until his recent confrontations with AJ Styles surrounding the latter's match with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

If the group does move back to RAW, they can resume the feud with Kross. Starting it back up could allow for different wrinkles since the dynamics have changed since they last met.

