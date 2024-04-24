4 reasons why Trick Williams dethroned Ilja Dragunov at WWE NXT Spring Breakin'

WWE NXT aired last night on the USA Network. It was the first night of a two-week event, NXT Spring Breakin.' This program featured a handful of big title matches, such as Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley, which opened the big show.

The other major championship match on the card was a doozy. Ilja Dragunov defended the NXT Championship in the main event against Trick Williams. The two long-time friends, but athletic rivals, clashed in a hard-hitting and exciting encounter.

In the end, to the shock of many, Trick Williams hit the Trick Shot and pinned The Mad Dragon in the center of the ring for the three-count. This marks Trick's second-ever title in wrestling and his first time as the NXT Champion.

Ilja losing his title is a big deal, and Trick winning is equally big. Still, some fans are shocked by the move and are trying to figure out why the title switch happened.

Below are four reasons Trick Williams dethroned Ilja Dragunov at WWE NXT Spring Breakin':

#4. The WWE Universe loves Trick Williams!

If you're a fan of NXT, a three-word chant likely echoes throughout your head. Fans often chant "Whoop That Trick!" whenever Trick Williams appears on the brand.

The new NXT Champion adopted a popular chant and made it his own. Every time he comes through the curtain, WWE fans love screaming that chant to support him. This happens at the Performance Center or in front of 10,000+ fans at major premium live events.

Trick's popularity and in-ring improvement are the key reasons behind his dethroning of Ilja Dragunov. If fans have this level of attachment to the talented performer, it only makes sense that they, and Trick himself, be rewarded with championship gold.

#3. Ilja Dragunov is likely moving to the main roster

Fans aren't just surprised that the popular Trick Williams won gold. The WWE Universe has also been taken aback by the seemingly unstoppable Ilja Dragunov losing his prized NXT Championship.

Ilja has been a great NXT Champion, and beyond that, he is arguably one of the best performers in all of WWE. His reign could have gone on for much longer without getting stale. However, Draguvnov's defeat could also be an indication of an imminent main roster call-up.

The Mad Dragon can't hold onto the NXT Championship if he's part of the 2024 Draft. He needed to lose the belt to move to RAW or SmackDown and start new rivalries or renew feuds with superstars such as Sheamus, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, etc.

#2. Trick Williams needs more time to develop

Trick Williams is a 29-year-old man. He has been involved in athletics for most of his life, and before joining WWE, he played college football and attempted to make it in the pros. Ultimately, though, pro wrestling proved to be his final destination.

Still, it is important to remember that, despite his massive success, Trick is still new to the business. He made his in-ring debut in October 2021. That means he only has two and a half years under his belt as a professional wrestler, and some of his growth was delayed thanks to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Williams has shown incredible improvement in a short period, and putting the brand's top prize on his shoulder makes sense, as the title reign would help him hone his art in high-pressure environments against the top-available talents on the developmental brand. Adversity often brings out a beast in a person, and the fear of losing the title could help Trick Williams unlock another level in his journey toward being a top in-ring performer.

#1. This change helps usher in a new era

The other key reason why Trick Williams won the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov comes down to a few words that have been said repeatedly in WWE over the past month or so: ''This is a new era!''

This sentiment has been repeatedly drilled home. WWE has been sending a message through repeated references to the audience that things have changed in the company for the better.

The same applies to the NXT brand. Shawn Michaels has seemingly decided that Trick Williams will be the face of the white & gold brand moving forward. And it makes complete sense, considering his massive popularity among fans. As a result, this win felt necessary for the future of NXT.