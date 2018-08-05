Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is the best promo in WWE today

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.70K   //    05 Aug 2018, 20:19 IST

The Goddess is an overall performer!
"The Goddess of WWE" Alexa Bliss is a fabulous performer

Alexa Bliss is one of the biggest names in the WWE today, and can cut a promo like no other in the business.

Bliss' work is applauded by both fans and experts alike--as she can make any segment or performer appear to be relevant, with her gift of gab.

If you may recall the time before Wrestlemania 34, when Nia Jax was her best friend, it was in just a matter of moments that Bliss made Jax feel more prominent and relevant--as regards the WWE's storylines--by spewing heelish venom against Jax in Bliss' backstage segment with Mickie James.

In fact, it's no wonder that Jax has been on a roll because of that segment and went on to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 34. After a lull, Jax then became relevant again due to Bliss coming out and interfering in her match with Ronda Rousey at WWE's Money In The Bank PPV earlier this year.

Bliss made a simple and seemingly irrelevant match, become relevant--In fact, Bliss served to provide a much-needed impetus to the feud between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey as a whole, which started out of nowhere when Jax and Rousey met at a 2018 NBC Universal event.

The ideal way is that a challenger steps up and challenges the champion, whereas it seemed as though Rousey was simply handed an opportunity as Jax had no challenger...Which was never the case, in the stacked RAW Women's Division!

Bliss has saved several notable RAW as well as PPV moments from becoming mundane, and if it weren't for her, the WWE Universe may have had to sit through many a dull moment with generic heels and faces on both WWE Raw as well as pay-per-view programming.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 4 reasons why Alexa Bliss is the best mic worker, not only in WWE, but all of professional wrestling today--

#4 She validates storylines

Sell Out an Arena with her work
Alexa Bliss routinely validates even the most simple storylines

In case you haven't noticed yet, Alexa Bliss doesn't just go through the motions with her character or the simply hold the title up as a prop. What Little Miss Bliss does so very well, is that she validated storylines.

Plain and Simple!

Bliss takes it upon herself to sow the seeds of a feud, rather than needing to be spoon-fed by the WWE creative team. In other words, "The Goddess of WWE" knows how to deliver her promos with a certain amount of swagger that's a prerequisite for any top performer--be it in the sport, entertainment or sports-entertainment realm.

Bliss takes a story to the next level, hyping it up to the moon--so to speak. She makes the storyline her project and owns the dais--through her style of delivering it to the WWE Universe. Bliss' way of storytelling through her promos is so amazing, that while people boo her, they unintentionally always fall in love with the storyline.

1 / 4 NEXT
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
Contact Us Advertise with Us