4 Reasons Why Alexa Bliss vs Ronda Rousey Should Headline SummerSlam

A women's match has never headlined a SummerSlam before

It looks like this year’s WWE SummerSlam main event will be Brock Lesnar defending his Universal title against Roman Reigns…again..

It’ll be a big mistake to put Lesnar vs Reigns on last, with the New York crowd possibly verbally destroying the two. Instead, WWE should give that slot to another title match: The Raw Women’s Championship bout - Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe’s WWE Championship match can also lay claim to the main event spot, but while this match will invariably be excellent, Rousey has the big name and having two women main event will be a big statement. Styles vs Joe is just another wrestling match while having the SummerSlam main-event headlined by women would be relevant to the direction WWE seems to have taken of late.

Here are four more reasons why Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey should go on last at this year’s SummerSlam.

#1 Lesnar vs Reigns will bomb

This looks familiar...

The likely main event will be the umpteenth Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns match. The crowd at WrestleMania 34 turned on this match in a big way; it’ll be even worse at the Barclays Center.

This match may be a deja-vu experience for Lesnar. It’s no secret that this is Lesnar’s last match of his contract and it’ll be in front of a hostile New York crowd – just like his previous farewell match at WrestleMania 20. The vicious reaction that Lesnar and his opponent Goldberg got was so fierce that WWE had to tone down the chants on the DVD version of the event

If Lesnar and Reigns do go on last, then it becomes evident that Braun Strowman will saunter out and cash-in his Money in The Bank contract. It’s Lesnar’s final match, so he won’t leave with the belt, and having Reigns walk out as champion goes against the company policy of “sending the fans home happy” at big events (although that has not stopped them before). Having the match in the mid-card will create more intrigue. They can have Reigns win the title then quickly move on to something the fans want to see.

The Lesnar/Reigns feud has had its time in the spotlight. It’s time for others to shine. Talking about spotlight…

