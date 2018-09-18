4 reasons why Becky Lynch should face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch became the new SmackDown Live women's champ

Becky Lynch was the first draft pick for the blue brand, and the inaugural WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion, but was lost in the shuffle after she lost her championship. She was relegated to play second fiddle to Charlotte Flair. After she failed to capture the women's title at SummerSlam, she turned on Charlotte and ambushed her.

Becky tried to mock the audience, but they rejected the idea of going against her. Accidentally, WWE created an anti-hero persona for Lynch which resonates more with the fans. Since then, live crowds have supported Lynch over a face Charlotte.

At Hell in a Cell, Becky finally won her 2nd women's title after pinning Charlotte clean. In an anti-hero manner, she rejected the gesture of respect from Charlotte, further confirming that she isn't turning face anytime soon.

In this article, we would be going through the reasons why Becky should be the one facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

#4 Becky is super over with the WWE Universe

It's not a knock on Charlotte, she too is decently over with the crowd, but Becky is naturally a lovable character.

Even after Lynch turned heel, the live crowd's love towards her has evolved her into an anti-hero character. Becky is white hot right now and if the WWE Creative don't mess it up, we could have a real superstar on our hands.

Every move Becky does is being cheered by the fans, and leading on to WrestleMania, she could become main event level attraction, similar to the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

#3 The Baddest Woman on the Planet vs The Legit Lass Kicker

Could be the most entertaining match on the card

Ronda Rousey established herself as The Baddest Woman on the Planet inside the Octagon, and has brought her character and charisma to the WWE ring. While at the same time The Legit Lass Kicker has evolved herself into a real badass.

The match has the potential to headline WrestleMania with Rousey's crossover crowd pull and the WWE Universe's adoration and undying support for Lynch. Both are currently champions of their respective brands and over the months leading to WrestleMania, they could work on their characters and further solidify this feud.

