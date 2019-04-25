4 Reasons why Becky Lynch will drop the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank

Sanchit Grover

Lacey Evans is set to face Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank

Becky Lynch has had a tremendous 2019 so far. The Man has been literally on a rampant run and it will be right to say that the Irish Lasskicker has carried her form from 2018 to the present year. Becky first won the women's Royal Rumble which gave her the right to face Ronda Rousey at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. The Man indulged in heated segments with Rousey prior to their WrestleMania 35 clash and the intense storyline soon had a new face in it, Charlotte Flair - the woman who walked into 'Mania as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Flair, Rousey and Becky made history at WrestleMania 35 as the three headlined the Showcase of Immortals in the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event. Becky registered a win to walk out as the champion or the dual champion as she won the 'Winner takes all' match at Mania to leave the MetLife Arena with both Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.

The Man has got the WWE Universe's invaluable support but its time to leave Mania behind and look out for what's next. Lynch is set to battle Lacey Evans at Money in the Bank for the Raw Women's Championship. The Man has brawled with Lacey on Raw and the two did take shots at each other a few weeks back. The newly recruited female superstar from NXT earned her chance at gold by defeating Natalya 2 weeks ago.

Becky is on a high and is enjoying the backing of WWE Universe. Ardent supporters of this billion-dollar company know that at some point Becky will drop one of those belts and there is a strong chance that she might drop one at the next PPV i.e. Money In the Bank.

Here we put down 4 reasons why Becky Lynch will drop the Raw Women's Championship to Lacey Evans at MITB:

#4 Establish Lacey as the next big thing

Lacey Evans

WWE Creative has been spot on in making Lacey Evans a hot commodity on Raw as the recently recruited NXT Superstar wasn't put straight into action and was smoothly inculcated to the picture.

Lacey earned her chance to face Becky at MITB by defeating Natalya in a singles bout on Raw. The segments involving Lacey have been promising and by this time, WWE enthusiasts can sense that the company considers Evans as an essential part of their future plans.

A win over Becky Lynch in her first ever PPV event on the main roster will create quite a buzz and help establish Lacey Evans as the next big thing!

