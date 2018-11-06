4 reasons why Brock Lesnar should win at Survivor Series

Survivor Series 2018

Recently, Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman at the WWE Crown Jewel. Things were already heated up after his win and fans got a face like thunder.

He recently lost his title against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and was expected to take a break from the company until his next UFC fight. However, he returned at the WWE Hell In A Cell main event to destroy Strowman and Reigns and adding himself into the title match.

Roman was supposed to retain his title, but his unfortunate illness changed many things.

At Crown Jewel, no one would have thought that Lesnar will win the Universal Championship. Fans were angry during this first title reign and there was a low possibility that WWE will go against the fans and give the title to him.

However, this is a story of past now and at Survivor Series Lesnar is going to face his last year's opponent AJ Styles.

Again, the same question arises that who's going to win this one?

Some may think that AJ Styles should win at Survivor Series as Lesnar won last year but here are four reasons why Lesnar should win this year as well.

#4 His loss could indirectly hurt Braun Strowman

This could happen as well

Lesnar recently defeated Braun Strowman by giving tons of F5 to him, and one thing to note is the fact that Strowman is one of the most protected wrestlers in the company.

He barely loses any match, and even if he does, then it would be because of disqualification.

Braun Strowman is the conqueror, and he has defeated many big superstars in the company.

Even Roman Reigns had to face him for a total of 4 times to defeat him. Strowman confronted him a couple of times but is yet to beat him.

This is why Lesnar vs. Styles seems to be a one-sided match. Lesnar barely loses against someone, and if he loses against Styles, then it would make things a little confusing.

Even though Corbin attacked Strowman before his match but this doesn't mean that it would cost Strowman the match. He is the powerhouse and if he could not defeat Lesnar but Styles manages to it, then questions will rise on Strowman's potential.

It would indirectly hurt Strowman if Lesnar loses because Styles isn't as big as Strowman. However, this could be improved if someone from Raw would interface in the match and cause the match to Lesnar.

However, this seems unlikely because after Survivor Series, Lesnar will be out from the WWE radar for some months and the would make no sense.

