4 Reasons why Brock Lesner's interference was absolutely unnecessary

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.81K   //    17 Sep 2018, 10:27 IST

An absolute mayhem
Absolute mayhem

WWE Hell in a Cell main-event ended in a no-contest. That's not really surprising considering Braun Strowman's heavy booking as a heel and Roman Reigns not climbing down the ladder for a very long time as the Universal Champion.

It was quite evident that the match would involve some kind of drama where Roman Reigns will defend his title in some fashionable way. And the same transpired when Brock Lesner returned out of nowhere to deliver both the wrestlers with F5's onto each other. This did not stop and the beast was at his absolute brutality that he made the Monster and The Big Dog ensure.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The match also saw interference from both the members of each team respectively. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose had a great encounter with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the Tag-Team Championship almost an hour back, where the members of The Shield ended on the losing side. But that did not stop the four of them creating an absolute havoc on the top of the cell.

Everything was great about the bout, and I wouldn't have cared any less even if the match ended in a no-contest with Mick Foley's interference or the members of both the stables pulling off something. But Brock Lesner's return causes problems. A lot of problems.

So let's discuss the 3 reasons why Brock Lesner's interference in the main event of Hell in a Cell was absolutely unnecessary.

#4 The Beast's return isn't great news

The Beast Incarnate
The Beast Incarnate

Yes, a visiting Champion is back. The Beast returns to the ring after having left the arena, being defeated by The Big Dog and signed his million dollar deals with UFC doesn't make any sense. Brock Lesnar is capable of creating great havoc which can send the audience cheering for the drama but certainly not for the wrestler.

The next episode of RAW, Lesnar's return is only going to get boring. And not to forget that he might not even show up in the next episode and The Big Dog will have to come again and hold the mic to try to please him into making an appearance again.

#3 An addition to the Championship fight

Lesner and The Universal Title
Lesnar and The Universal Title

Truth be told, Braun Strowman did not actually capitalize on his Money in the Bank contract since it was a no-contest. With the alliance of Braun Strowman with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre against The Shield, Brock Lesnar hardly fits in the same frame. If Brock Lesner does fall back in the Championship line, it will make everything go back to where it was.

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
.
