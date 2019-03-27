4 reasons why Charlotte Flair winning the SmackDown Women's Championship is best for business

Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's Championship this Tuesday

This past Tuesday night on SmackDown, WWE shocked the world by having Asuka drop her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair.

Despite originally advertising a fatal-4-way match to determine the number 1 contender for Asuka's belt at WrestleMania, the company seemingly changed course at the last minute and had The Empress of Tomorrow drop her title to her old rival.

The decision has not been met too kindly by large portions of the WWE Universe, with many arguing that the WWE continues to favour Charlotte Flair over their other talent.

It would now appear as though the Championship will be added to the WrestleMania triple-threat match between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey, and if that is the case, then it could have some very interesting ramifications for the entire women's division post WrestleMania.

While it may not seem like a great move right now, having Charlotte win the SmackDown Women's Championship could actually prove to be a very clever piece of booking. Let's take a look at four reasons why that is the case.

#4: A historic unification

Ronda Rousey's Raw Women's Championship is already on the line

While many fans are still questioning the decision to take the SmackDown Women's Championship off Asuka, one would assume that the WWE has a bigger plan in place and that this wasn't a last minute decision.

With Ronda Rousey's Raw Women's Championship already on the line in the WrestleMania encounter, the addition of the SmackDown Women's Championship now presents the company with the chance to unify the two belts on the biggest possible stage.

Unifying the two belts actually makes a lot of sense. The Women's Tag Team Championships are already duel branded, and having the whole women division split across the two brands will only help them grow in terms of exposure.

While it is still growing, the women's division lacks the depth to be spread evenly over the two shows at the moment, and having them jump between the two could actually prove to be a very clever move from the company.

