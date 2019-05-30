×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 Reasons why it makes sense for CM Punk to join AEW right now

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    30 May 2019, 17:58 IST

There were rumors of Punk appearing even at double or nothing
There were rumors of Punk appearing even at double or nothing

There have been hints of CM Punk joining AEW for their next show in a month. Though there have been detractors for the same with many of them claiming it would be highly unlikely for Punk to feature on AEW but, similar undertones were there when it came to Dean Ambrose as well.

It's been a long time since Punk stepped away from the wrestling stage of WWE, leaving in a pretty disgruntled manner because of the way he was treated by WWE. In the meantime, he has tried MMA (and failed miserably) but other than that his appearances have been rare.

With many of the other top stars getting linked with AEW, let's have a look at why it makes sense for CM Punk to sign the dotted line with AEW.

#1 He'll be one of the top guys

CM Punk would easily be one of the top stars of at AEW
CM Punk would easily be one of the top stars of at AEW

AEW is still in infancy. The roles taken up by many right now will be according to their reputation and popularity. You'll see stars like Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes take up places at the top of the card by leveraging their standing in the wrestling world. CM Punk, to his credit, is a legitimate Superstar and a main eventer that shook the foundations of WWE in his previous stint with them.

If he makes an entry now he'll be put in the same bracket as the other top guys. But, if he waits and lets things play out we might see him having to enter later and then slowly working his way to the top which might not be the most desirable option. He can be one of the founding members of something that could turn out to be amazing and mint the success with it. If he doesn't do that and AEW already establishes itself it could be a tougher road for him to make it then.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) CM Punk Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Leisure Reading
Advertisement
3 WWE Superstars who are rumored to join AEW and 2 that won't
RELATED STORY
3 Opponents For CM Punk If He Joins AEW 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes discusses possibility of CM Punk joining All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Will CM Punk appear at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
5 opponents for CM Punk if he goes to AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW Rumours: AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had CM Punk as his first pick signing
RELATED STORY
4 Ways to book CM Punk's return to Pro-Wrestling
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Surprises that Could Happen; Jon Moxley, CM Punk & more show up
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: CM Punk takes a jibe at the pro wrestling community on Twitter
RELATED STORY
AEW News: CM Punk finally reveals his status for tonight's Double or Nothing event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us