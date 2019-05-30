4 Reasons why it makes sense for CM Punk to join AEW right now

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 67 // 30 May 2019, 17:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were rumors of Punk appearing even at double or nothing

There have been hints of CM Punk joining AEW for their next show in a month. Though there have been detractors for the same with many of them claiming it would be highly unlikely for Punk to feature on AEW but, similar undertones were there when it came to Dean Ambrose as well.

It's been a long time since Punk stepped away from the wrestling stage of WWE, leaving in a pretty disgruntled manner because of the way he was treated by WWE. In the meantime, he has tried MMA (and failed miserably) but other than that his appearances have been rare.

With many of the other top stars getting linked with AEW, let's have a look at why it makes sense for CM Punk to sign the dotted line with AEW.

#1 He'll be one of the top guys

CM Punk would easily be one of the top stars of at AEW

AEW is still in infancy. The roles taken up by many right now will be according to their reputation and popularity. You'll see stars like Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes take up places at the top of the card by leveraging their standing in the wrestling world. CM Punk, to his credit, is a legitimate Superstar and a main eventer that shook the foundations of WWE in his previous stint with them.

If he makes an entry now he'll be put in the same bracket as the other top guys. But, if he waits and lets things play out we might see him having to enter later and then slowly working his way to the top which might not be the most desirable option. He can be one of the founding members of something that could turn out to be amazing and mint the success with it. If he doesn't do that and AEW already establishes itself it could be a tougher road for him to make it then.

1 / 4 NEXT