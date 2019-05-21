×
4 Reasons why Lacey Evans, not Bayley should've been crowned the new Women's Champion

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
543   //    21 May 2019, 01:45 IST

Did WWE make the right choice by not letting Lacey win?
Money in the bank turned out to be spectacular as the WWE Universe was thrilled to the core upon witnessing the PPV unfold. From high flying performances to intriguing MITB ladder matches, the PPV was a major hit.

Going into the PPV, all eyes were on Becky Lynch as she was in for a tricky night. Not only was the Irish Lasskicker scheduled to face Lacey Evans for the Raw Women's Championship, but she was also set to rekindle her rivalry with Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's championship.

Becky's first matchup was against Lacey Evans as the recently recruited NXT superstar looked to become the new Raw Women's Champion. The Man and Lacey did put up a show as the spectators were enticed by the proceedings. All ended well for Becky as she successfully managed to make Lacey tap out and thus retain the title.

As Becky was about to walk back, out came Charlotte Flair to state that her match for the Smackdown Women's championship is next. A drained out Lynch fought with all she had and did put up a valiant effort against the queen but Lacey Evans' presence outside helped Charlotte secure the win and become the new Smackdown Women's Champion.

Charlotte's reign was shortlived as Bayley came out in the middle to Becky's rescue and then decided to cash in on Flair's title. Bayley had won the Women's MITB ladder match earlier in the evening.

The scenes were shocking but the fact is that Bayley is the newly crowned Smackdown Women's Champion. While Bailey totally deserves this win, it would've been a better scenario had Lacey Evans been the newly crowned Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch was expected to drop one title and it would've sounded like a better option to have Lacey as the new champion, not Bailey and here are the reasons why:

#4 Have a heel champion

Evans on Raw
The beauty of this company has been its balance! A face-heel balance is what makes WWE an entertaining sight and Vince McMahon has made sure that this balance is maintained to perfection.

While Becky and Bayley are both great talents, it is no secret that these 2 women have got the support of WWE fans and can be rightly included in the face category.

Lacey Evans, on the other hand, has been portrayed as a villainous superstar who wants that Raw Women's Championship at all costs. Having a heel champion on one brand and a face on the other sounds great and would've been well received by the WWE enthusiasts.

