4 reasons why NXT is better than both RAW and SmackDown

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 785 // 14 Sep 2018, 18:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT has evolved from being a cheesy reality show to a high-quality wrestling show. However, most of the WWE fans are unaware of the action they are missing out on by not tuning into NXT. Even though NXT is criminally overlooked by casual fans, the hardcore fans adore the yellow brand and laud them for the excellent quality of their product. As of now, the weekly NXT shows and Takeovers are not available in any channels for the United States viewers. If one wants to see NXT, one has to subscribe to WWE network.

This article will be focusing on why NXT is better than the major players in town - RAW and Smackdown Live. It is important to notice that this article will only be looking at the quality aspect of the shows involved.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#4. Better women's division

Asuka was the NXT women's champion for 523 days

WWE received huge acclaim for burying their Diva's division and replacing it with women's division. Women would be treated and booked better. Women matches would evolve from bathroom break matches to main event caliber matches. However, other than NXT, none of WWE's brands are keen to keep this promise. While NXT treats their women talents with due reverence, the main roster is just squandering them.

Take a look at Asuka for example. She was the NXT women's champion for 523 days. She was undefeated in the whole run. It is understandable that having an undefeated streak in the main roster is tough, but WWE has now destroyed her aura and she is now in comedy segments.

WWE is doubling back on their women's revolution, as talents like Ruby Riott are losing to the likes of Nikki Bella on RAW.

1 / 4 NEXT