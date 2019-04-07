×
4 reasons why NXT Takeover: New York was the greatest Takeover ever

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
600   //    07 Apr 2019, 13:41 IST

Oh, the emotions.
Oh, the emotions.

On Friday night, NXT put on another classic Takeover event. This is the latest in an endless collection of brilliant Takeovers. NXT has mastered the formula for these such shows, going with five matches within two and a half to three hours. This one went longer than that. This one also felt even more epic than every previous Takeover. For the fourth time, the Takeover before WrestleMania was just amazing. Every match delivered, like always.

However, it was more than just that. It was bigger. It was grander. There's something about WrestleMania weekend that just brings out the best in NXT. Last year, NXT Takeover: New Orleans blew everyone's minds. Two five-star matches along with thrilling title changes and a shocking heel turn made that the greatest Takeover event of all time. But this time around, under the bright lights of New York City, NXT did the impossible and topped their previous best.

Takeover New York is now the best one ever and here are four reasons why.

#4 NXT's history at the Barclays Center

Barclays is NXT's MSG.
Barclays is NXT's MSG.

The first NXT Takeover outside of Full Sail University took place at the Barclays Center during SummerSlam weekend in 2015. Since then, NXT has taken over Brooklyn on the night before SummerSlam every year. And more often than not, they have pretty much been the biggest Takeovers of the year. The history in this building just makes all NXT events here seem much bigger than they are. The Barclays Center is to NXT what Madison Square Garden was for WWE, to a degree.

This year, New York received WrestleMania weekend and the Barclays Takeover took place on the biggest weekend of the entire wrestling calendar. Even little things like the name change, Brooklyn to New York, have made this show feel even more special. Barclays will always hold a special place in the hearts of all NXT fans. Some of the biggest moments in its history have happened here. From the groundbreaking Sasha Banks vs Bayley match to the debut of the Undisputed Era, a lot has happened here. Not to mention the magic that was in the air on Friday.

