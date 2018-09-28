4 reasons why Roman Reigns does not deserve to be booed

Love him or hate him, you can't ignore him

Roman Reigns is being promoted as the face of the company, and it has been going for quite a while now. In my opinion, he deserves it. This may raise some eyebrows but hear me out.

Roman Reigns works more than any other WWE superstar and he delivers exceptional in-ring performances whenever he steps into the squared circle. Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Universal Champion and a part of the Shield.

He gets a reaction every time he walks out and not many superstars have that ability. Reigns is a work-horse and he has shown us time and again that his matches are impactful.

Roman doesn't deserve to be booed and let's have a look at 4 reasons why.

4. His in-ring skills are phenomenal

We all enjoyed this

One cannot argue about this. Roman Reigns delivers an excellent match every time he gets an opportunity. He is a work-horse and he has shown us that time and again. His Superman punches and his Spears are a treat to watch and it's high time that Roman gets the appreciation that he deserves.

Reigns tries to achieve what Vince expects out of him and more often than not, he does it. That is the reason he's being pushed. No other Superstar, in my opinion, can achieve what is expected out of them on a consistent basis.

That's one probable reason why Roman is getting a massive push. Roman's matches with Braun Strowman were way too intense and left us wanting for more. Reigns is the perfect fit as Braun's opponent and I would pay to watch them wrestle.

