4 reasons why WWE fans will never accept Roman Reigns as the top babyface.

Quite possibly the most fascinating and at times infuriating thing about the WWE is their continuation of the Roman Reigns babyface push, despite the fact that their fans have been telling them for several years that the ex WWE World Heavyweight Champion isn't, and shouldn't be the new face of the company.

I'm sure you're familiar with the old quote; "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results". So, if that is in fact the true definition of insanity, then it's probably pretty safe to say that Vince McMahon is completely out of his mind at this point.

By now, we all know that turning Roman Reigns heel is probably the only shot he has at being a popular babyface in the long run.

But as of right now, WWE isn't interested in turning him. Instead they just keep trying to trick the fans into cheering him by pairing him against hated heels, which hasn't worked at all.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at a few reasons why Roman Reigns will not get over if WWE continues to push him as their top babyface.

#4 The Shield reunion

WWE clearly believed that a Shield reunion would get the fans to cheer Roman Reigns, as they were one of the most popular groups in company history during their first run.

But, it pretty much went as I expected it to go, as the fans would cheer the trio when they were together, but when Reigns was by himself he'd still get booed.

This is one of the many examples of WWE trying to trick the fans into liking Roman in the short term, with the hope that he'd stay over after the faction was disbanded.

Unfortunately, The Shield's reunion was cut short due to Dean Ambrose suffering an injury, but even if it had lasted a year, Reigns still would have been booed after the group split up.