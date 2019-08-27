4 Reasons why Sasha Banks' "shoot" promo on Raw was a big mistake

Sasha Banks

This week on WWE Raw, "The Boss" Sasha Banks, who made her long-awaited return to TV two weeks ago after a four-month hiatus from the company, cut a "shoot" style promo and revealed why she has been attacking talents like Natalya and Becky Lynch, her former "friends" in WWE.

Of note, Banks appeared to "corroborate" internet rumors and speculation that she was unhappy with her WrestleMania 35 booking, however, Banks adding her own "truth" during the promo.

Following WrestleMania this year, it was reported that Banks was upset with WWE's decision to take the Women's Tag Team titles off her and Bayley after they had been given very little time to build the titles up as credible championships in a budding Women's tag team division in WWE.

On Raw this week, Banks admitted she did in fact "take her ball" and go home after WrestleMania, but she did it because she was "relegated" to a tag title match she cared nothing about.

Following Raw this week, let's take a look at 4 reasons why this week's Sasha Banks promo was a big mistake.

#4 The promo was not delivered well

Sasha Banks

The general consensus amongst wrestling fans and pundits is that Sasha Banks works much better as a heel than a babyface, and it has been refreshing to see a new version of The Boss since she has returned to WWE TV.

Banks as the smiley-faced Bayley best friend quickly ran its course on TV, and fans always expected Banks to turn on Bayley, which never happened.

Despite Banks working better as a heel in WWE, her promo on Raw this week, which was intended to sound somewhat like a "shoot", was anything but. It felt overly scripted and forced, and while it has been great to see a more physically aggressive Banks since she turned heel, the promo this week was not amongst her best.

