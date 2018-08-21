4 reasons why SummerSlam was the best WWE pay-per-view of 2018 so far

Divesh Merani

SummerSlam 2018 was awesome in many ways.

SummerSlam is now in the books, and it has certainly delivered well for the fans. Expectations heading into the show were pretty low, particularly for the Raw side of things, but the show was really enjoyable for a number of reasons. Even if the main reason for the success of SummerSlam was Smackdown's lineup of matches, there really isn't much one can complain about from the events that transpired last night.

Heading into the fall, WWE certainly seems much more interesting and hopefully, they can capitalise on this buzz to provide an enjoyable product for us. Every year there seems to be a lull in WWE programming during this period but there is some potential here. SummerSlam has provided us with a new beacon of hope for the product and hopefully, WWE will build on a really good show.

This has been the best WWE pay-per-view of the year, closely beating Royal Rumble. While the strength of the two Royal Rumble matches makes the January special the brilliant show it was, SummerSlam had a more diverse field of impressive and satisfying matches. WWE would do extremely well if they are to put on a better show in 2018. Here are four reasons why SummerSlam indeed was the best WWE main roster pay-per-view of 2018, so far.

#4 Excellent opening match

Seth Rollins makes a fantastic Intercontinental Champion.

The main show began with a bang, as Seth Rollins recaptured his Intercontinental Championship from Dolph Ziggler. In doing this, Rollins has now won the IC title in the opener of WWE's two biggest shows his year, WrestleMania and SummerSlam. With Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre at ringside, the two master technicians slowly crafted a classic which will likely be remembered as the best match of this Rollins vs Ziggler feud.

This match continued the brilliant renaissance of the “workhorse title” and Rollins’ title victory will hopefully lead to more enjoyable weekly defences on Raw. It also set the tone for an incredibly fun evening of action with a well-received victory for a hugely popular babyface. After the unfortunately countdown-heavy Extreme Rules main event between the pair, this was the perfect redemption. Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins have a stellar pay-per-view match to show for their enthralling rivalry, which began exactly two months ago.

The Intercontinental Championship is the perfect belt to open a pay-per-view in most scenarios, as it is always better if a show begins with a great wrestling match with the crowd being fresh as a daisy. The fans in Brooklyn loved the entire segment, from the moment Dean Ambrose's music hit until the two brothers returned to the back, with the IC title. This was the perfect match to open and while it was excellent, it would not overshadow the rest of the fun action on the show.

