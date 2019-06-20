4 Reasons why the 24/7 Championship is the best thing in WWE right now

The 24/7 Championship

The WWE 24/7 Championship is one of the most unpleasant Championships we've ever seen in wrestling, and the roll-out of the title with Mick Foley wasn't taken very well, but since that point, it's been a revelation for the company.

While it's never going to be taken seriously, or defended in big matches on PPVs, it's been a constant source of fun for the WWE Universe over the past few months, and it looks to be getting better and better.

Unfortunately for WWE, it may be too much fun, because the chase for the title between the likes of Jinder Mahal, Drake Maverick and R-Truth may be overshadowing the serious parts of RAW and Smackdown Live.

So, without further ado, sit back and read along as we look back over the past few months and explain why the 24/7 Championship is the best part of WWE right now.

#4 It's quite a lot of ridiculous fun

R Truth and Cesaro

WWE has been sub-par over the past year for the most part, but unfortunately, it's not even bad enough to be fun, and the 24/7 Championship has provided some of that in its short lifespan. From constant disguises to hiding places to even changing hands on a plane or even on a golf course, the 24/7 Championship is just flat-out fun, and that helps change the mood of WWE quite a bit.

While it's never going to be a focal point of programming for the company, just how enjoyable it is to see all these things makes a big difference to the fans, and after sitting through another tiresome promo, the title brings energy to everyone. Many people looked down on the title when it was introduced, and while serious fans may not enjoy it as much, it's just plenty of fun for the casual fans and most hardcore fans alike.

