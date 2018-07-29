4 reasons why The Undertaker should not return at Wrestlemania 35

Deadman Walking

After losing to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33, The Deadman made his awaited return at Wrestlemania 34.

The Deadman is one of the most loved superstars and his work over the last 2 decades made him a legend. He is the only man that has fought almost every superstar that has ever stepped foot inside a WWE ring over the last 20 years.

It was his Wrestlemania streak that would keep people glued to their TV screens and make this spectacle a success. His constantly innovative moves like 'Old School,' Hell's Gate and many others always wooed the crowd.

While a lot of us loved him in 'The Deadman' persona, he was loved as an American badass too. The wrestler would come on a bike and that theme song of 'Deadman Walking' would cheer everyone, everywhere.

A lot of years have passed by, but The Undertaker doesn't seem to have missed a beat, however, his losses to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 30, and Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33 have caused an unrepairable hit to his legacy.

With that in mind, here are 5 reasons why he shouldn't return to Wrestlemania ever:

#4 He is a legend already

He is a Legend

There are moments when wrestlers need to prove that they are worthy of something bigger and better, however, Taker has already showcased that he is a legend due to his time in the business and he has nothing more to prove to anybody.

It is about time that he joins his friends in the Hall Of Fame and train next generation of superstars with the skills he has garnered over the years. You can only imagine what he would do with the next generation if he joins WWE Performance Center as a Trainer.

