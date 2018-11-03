4 reasons why WWE Crown Jewel was underwhelming

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 517 // 03 Nov 2018, 21:01 IST

WWE Crown Jewel was disappointing - even with a stacked card involving over 10 former world champions

WWE's special show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has just concluded - and to be honest, it was underwhelming, to say the least.

WWE currently boasts of the best roster of all time, arguably. However, the WWE Creative team has been continuously failing to use the stars properly, and are watering down the quality of the content.

Even with a stacked card involving more than 10 former world champions, WWE failed to capitalise. When WWE toured Saudi Arabia earlier, the crowd was mild. However this time, the crowd was very involved - yet, WWE failed to make the most of it.

Even though there were many low points, there were some ups too. The main event between The Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X was surprisingly good. AJ Styles against Samoa Joe was short but sweet, and some of the World Cup matches were good as well.

On this list, we will be taking a look at a few reasons why WWE Crown Jewel failed to live up to expectations. So without further ado, lets get started.

#4 Poor match quality

F5, pin, repeat - most matches used the same formula of repeated kick outs without much action

Even though WWE prefers story-telling to quality wrestling, one cannot overlook the wrestling aspect completely. Crown Jewel was seriously deprived of quality matches. Most matches were short - thus not allowing the bouts to reach their full potential.

The Universal title match, the World Cup final, and most of the World Cup preliminary matches were underwhelming.

The WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe was short, although it was sweet. However, most matches used the same formula of repeated kick outs without much action.

