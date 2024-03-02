4 reasons why WWE should consider splitting the tag team titles

Could a major change be coming in WWE? That is the belief that many have following an interesting segment on Friday Night SmackDown. The blue brand's General Manager Nick Aldis mentioned something quite intriguing.

Nick spoke with New Catch Republic, which is a team comprised of long-time friends and former rivals Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. The duo were looking to earn another shot at Finn Balor and Damian Priest following their loss at Elimination Chamber Perth.

Aldis seemingly rejected them, but instead commented that he and Adam Pearce have been discussing plans for the coveted Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles. He didn't expand on what those talks specifically have been, but many fans have an assumption.

There is a hope that the company under Triple H is finally splitting the titles up. This article will look at a handful of reasons why doing so would be the right move and ultimately beneficial for those in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Below are four reasons why WWE should consider splitting the tag team titles.

#4. WWE has done a good job expanding the division

Tag team wrestling has been around for longer than most people on Earth have been alive. Some territories back in the day thrived off of their tag team scene. While WWE has always featured tag team wrestling, to say it hasn't exactly been a prominent part of the card is an understatement.

It is said and believed that former WWE boss Vince McMahon didn't particularly care for tag team wrestling. Perhaps it was because it was more expensive. Regardless, teams rarely stayed together for long and with occasional booms being the exceptions, there weren't often many tandems in the company.

That has changed in the Triple H era. There are around ten tag teams on RAW and another ten or so on SmackDown. This is a massive turn around from when the belts were unified in early 2022. Expanding the division should be paid off by reverting the titles back to being separate.

#3. SmackDown needs a title for male stars with the other two champions being part-timers

Logan Paul on SmackDown

WWE Monday Night RAW has the Intercontinental Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and Women's World Championship. The men's and women's tag belts are also defended on the brand, although they appear on SmackDown too.

Meanwhile, Friday Night SmackDown has the WWE Women's Championship, United States Championship, and Roman Reign's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If you look at the male champions on the show, Logan Paul and Roman are both part-time.

It would be wise for The Judgment Day's belts to be split up so SmackDown can have full-time champions on the show. For right now, IYO SKY is carrying the champions for the brand and it would be nice to see others do some heavy lifting while Roman and Logan aren't around.

#2. RAW, in particular, is absolutely stacked with legitimate teams

As noted, Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown have really fleshed out their tag team divisions. That makes The Judgment Day holding both sets of titles for so long all of the more frustrating for some WWE fans. If the titles are split, they may not end up with any of the belts.

This would provide a big change and could be especially beneficial for RAW. The red brand includes the likes of DIY, The Creed Brothers, Alpha Academy, Indus Sher, Imperium, Awesome Truth, and The New Day. This is in addition to two teams within The Judgment Day and pairs on hold due to injury.

Given how unbelievably stacked the RAW roster is, the titles being kept on The Judgment Day needs to change. The brand would benefit from the titles being split and Judgment Day either losing both sets of the belts or focusing on SmackDown.

#1. Judgment Day have dominated the tag team scene for too long

Judgment Day on RAW

In relation to the entry above, the issue with The Judgment Day's dominance goes beyond just how good other teams in WWE are. At a certain point, some title reigns can become stale if things aren't changed.

Gunther has managed to be an incredible champion who remains interesting, but the same can't necessarily be said for Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The WWE performers are in a rut and have arguably been featured too much. A change is needed.

If Triple H splits the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, this could benefit The Judgment Day in the long run. If the group is given a little less screen time and less of a constant push, it could make them feel more fresh when they compete. It benefits the stable as much as the rest of the roster.

