4 reasons why WWE dropped Wyatt Sicks' major feud

The Wyatt Sicks are back on WWE programming! The dangerous faction appeared out of nowhere at the end of SmackDown last week and proceeded to attack multiple tag teams, including World Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and Fraxiom.

This is the first time the group has appeared on programming since being moved to SmackDown earlier this year as part of the Transfer Window. Fans had long been waiting to see what they'd do upon their comeback, and the return certainly did not disappoint.

With that being said, the way they returned has left some fans confused. Before Wyatt Sicks disappeared, they were in the middle of a feud with The Miz and The Final Testament.

When both The Miz and the Wyatt Sicks went to SmackDown, it was assumed and even teased that their rivalry would continue. Clearly, that hasn't happened. This article will take a look at a handful of possible reasons behind Triple H dropping this story.

Below are four reasons why WWE dropped The Wyatt Sicks' major feud.

#4. WWE may feel it took too long to get back to the feud

The Wyatt Sicks and The Miz were feuding on WWE programming late last year. They competed in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match on the December 9, 2024, edition of RAW. The A-Lister teamed up with The Authors of Pain and Karrion Kross against Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Uncle Howdy.

The mysterious faction lost the match and disappeared from weekly television. That means it has been over six months since that bout. While long-term storytelling is certainly a theme of the Triple H era, six months with essentially no movement in the story is difficult to digest.

Realistically, WWE and Triple H likely felt there had been just too much time since they last worked together. While the Wyatts and The Miz might do something minor to close the story in the future, returning to it after such a long drought may feel like starting all over again.

#3. Triple H may have decided the angle didn't really work

The Wyatt Sicks' debut on WWE television was masterful. However, the follow-up videos and interview segments were far better than the debut itself. These videos, cut up into various parts, showed Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, and Erick Rowan speaking candidly about their life and losses.

This gave the Wyatt Sicks story a touch of much-needed realism. They aren't supernatural beasts. They are real people who are tormented by their past. Sadly, that made things like the group kidnapping of The Miz for a week feel a bit out of place.

The Wyatt Sicks are at their best focusing on pain, despair, and betrayal. The Miz didn't really fit that vibe, nor did the feud itself. Triple H may have simply decided that the story wasn't really working. If that's the case, why bother continuing it?

#2. The Miz is busy with Carmelo Hayes and Melo Don't Miz

As noted, it has been six months since The Miz battled the Wyatt Sicks. In that time, the WWE landscape has changed and evolved. Stars have changed brands, been called up, debuted, returned, or have even been released.

With all of these changes, it isn't surprising that The Miz is in an entirely different place now, too. He is part of Melo Don't Miz alongside Carmelo Hayes. It is clear that their alliance will eventually lead to a feud between the WWE stars, too.

Triple H probably doesn't want to mess up The Miz's current direction by going back to a feud that hasn't been touched on in a while. It would only hurt Carmelo's momentum and their storyline.

#1. There aren't enough people to team up with The Miz, where it would make sense

As noted, The Miz is currently paired up with Carmelo Hayes. While The A-Champ doesn't exactly seem to like The A-Lister, they are still generally on the same page and work together on WWE SmackDown.

That said, Wyatt Sicks has five members, with Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, as the leader. He is joined by Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Joe Gacy. That is a dangerous stable, but the numbers are clearly not in The Miz's favor.

The Miz's feud with the group doesn't make sense unless he could find two other male performers and a female star to have his back. Karrion, AOP, and Scarlett are no longer watching his back. At best, he might be able to get #DIY and Candice LeRae to join his cause, but that's a stretch, too.

