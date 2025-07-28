4 reasons WWE Hall of Famer must return and replace Rhea Ripley on RAW

A massive match is set for WWE Monday Night RAW tonight. Hot off the heels of a stellar Evolution Premium Live Event, the red brand will host a major Eight-Woman Tag Team bout.On one team will be The Green Regime's Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre, joined by Women's World Champion Naomi. On the other side will be Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.While the match will be stellar, there is a decision that could and should happen that would change the bout. Rhea Ripley should be taken out of the contest and replaced by the returning Brie Bella.This wouldn't be to punish Rhea Ripley by any stretch. Rhea is one of the company's best. Instead, this move can benefit Ripley and the WWE Hall of Famer in a number of ways. This article will take a look at four reasons why Brie Bella should replace The Eradicator tonight.#4. This would plant seeds for a Rhea Ripley heel turnRhea Ripley is one of the greatest stars in pro wrestling today. Regardless of the company, brand, division, or gender, Rhea is at the top of the list of massive stars. In many ways, Ripley runs WWE. Fans adore her, and her reactions can be Beatlemania-esque.With that being said, as great as The Eradicator is as a babyface, she is arguably even better as a heel. Not only is she bigger than most of her opponents, but the WWE star is also more ferocious and intimidating.With that in mind, a heel turn would certainly make sense, and this could plant the seeds for an eventual villainous run. Rhea, frustrated at being replaced, could eventually go after any or all of the four babyfaces. IYO SKY could especially be the target of her anger.#3. The Bella Twins could finally reuniteThe Bella Twins are WWE Hall of Famers and wrestling veterans. They debuted on SmackDown well over 15 years ago, and both Nikki and Brie went on to hold the Divas Championship. Still, they are best known for being united.The fact that they're best known as a pair has made Nikki Bella's WWE return feel a little empty. She has been back for a month or two now, but Brie Bella hasn't been with her. If you include Nikki's Royal Rumble return, it has been close to six months without the twins being together.Given how essential the pair have been to each other over their entire wrestling and entertainment career, reuniting the two makes sense. If Rhea is taken out of the match on RAW tonight, it would then allow for Brie to take the spot and thus make the reunion finally happen.#2. Brie Bella replacing Rhea Ripley would set up a Six-Woman Tag Team Match for WWE SummerSlamNikki Bella is currently in a feud of sorts. After WWE Evolution, Nikki has been dealing with Chelsea Green. Of course, having issues with the Canadian star means a performer also will have to deal with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.Thankfully, Nikki hasn't had to deal with The Green Regime alone. Stephanie Vaquer, one of the brightest prospects in WWE, has had Bella's back. Still, the two are outnumbered, which prevents a proper Six-Woman Tag Team Match from taking place.If Brie Bella replaces Rhea Ripley on RAW tonight, this would solve the issue. Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment could then plug Brie in and set up The Bella Twins and Stephanie Vaquer vs. The Green Regime for SummerSlam.#1. Brie Bella is missed by fansThe final reason why Triple H and WWE officials should replace Rhea Ripley with Brie Bella on Monday Night RAW tonight comes down to one simple fact: fans miss Brie. The Hall of Famer is likely missed more than most, even.The Bella Twins have always been extremely popular. In fact, Brie and Nikki have had multiple reality shows over the years. The two influenced women's wrestling and fans of WWE's women's wrestling more than most realize.All of those Brie Bella fans miss seeing her week in and week out. While Bella will probably never be full-time again, she should at least get another run alongside her sister. Fans want it, so Triple H needs to make it happen tonight.