4 reasons why WWE should introduce a mid-card title for its women's division

From the WWE to AEW to TNA, every wrestling promotion has a mid-card title. WWE has the Intercontinental and United States Titles while AEW has more than a few. TNA has the X Division Title as its primary secondary championship.

When it comes to the women in WWE, however, they have fewer championships to pursue. Its roster has the WWE Women's and Women's World Championships as well as the tag team belts.

Outside of that, however, the growing women's division can surely do with another title. Should Triple H introduce another title for the women of WWE to pursue? He should for the next for reasons.

#4 The men have two mid-card titles

Without a mid-card title, Logan Paul probably wouldn't be a champion

Equality should be a two-way street, but most of the time, that isn't the case. Women's wrestling has always had great performers, but across the entire industry, it really started to gain traction over the last 15 years.

WWE, Stardom, Shine, Shimmer, TNA, and other promotions all featured women's wrestlers prominently. Unless that promotion was all female, it rarely had several titles for them to chase.

The men of WWE already have multiple titles to go after, so with the evolution of the business, female stars should be given more opportunities.

#3 A mid-card title is a precursor to the main event

Big E won the Intercontinental Championship before winning the big one

In the history of wrestling, winning a mid-card title was usually a sign that the company saw something stand out in a performer. Winning the US or Intercontinental Championship was a test run for a star to see if they could handle being a major player.

Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and numerous others won the Intercontinental Title before capturing a major belt. The mid-card title was a dry-run for stars, and if they didn't do much to elevate the title, they weren't often moved up the card.

With such a dichotomy of stars currently on the roster, a mid-card title could help gauge the future of certain stars. It could help those women who get major title shots but keep coming up short.

#2 It could be defended on all WWE brands

Instead of giving both RAW and SmackDown a secondary female title, they could simply introduce one. Each roster has future champions and veterans looking for one more title run.

Since Triple H is in charge, introducing a secondary singles title for the women would be another move to prove he's adapting to how the business consistently changes.

The Women's Tag Team Titles are defended across all three brands, so the same could be used for a mid-card title. It would allow each brand a chance to temporarily have another title.

#1 The roster is big enough

One of the more visible reasons for WWE to create a mid-card title for its women is that the roster itself is overflowing with talent. The caliber of women wrestlers in the company has increased with the advent of WWE NXT.

With three brands, each show has to field a competitive division. While NXT is harder to book due to call-ups, RAW and SmackDown change with promotions and the draft. RAW has over 20 women while SmackDown has about 15-16 women who compete regularly.

Like the men, however, the same four or five stars usually rotate in and out of the title scene. A new person may join them once and a while, like Liv Morgan, while others get one shot and go back to the drawing board.

A mid-card title could help someone like Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, Tiffany Stratton, or a veteran in need of a refreshment.

