4 reasons why WWE star Ricochet should turn heel in 2024 - Major change to lead to Triple H changing his booking plans?

WWE's business is on fire as of late. It seems like every major show they put on is either sold out or features tens of thousands of fans. RAW and SmackDown keep drawing huge crowds by television standards and the company is spending four nights in massive stadiums between January and April. The Triple H-led regime is working.

As a result, everybody is doing their best to stand out. The roster is more stacked than ever, even with some major injuries slowing some performers down. With the roster being so incredibly deep, each wrestler is looking to fight for television time and have their career take off. Ricochet is no different in this regard.

The Human Highlight Reel has been with the company for many years now, but he has been absent from television for the better part of the past few months despite hopes that his career would take off in the Triple H era. He returned to RAW this week and featured a bit of a new attitude.

Some believe Ricochet could be turning heel soon. Whether that is true or not remains to be seen, but it could be argued that the former champion should take a villainous approach. This article will look at a handful of reasons why that move is necessary.

Below are four reasons why Ricochet should turn heel in WWE in 2024.

#4. There are a lot of babyfaces in WWE right now

WWE's business being on fire can be attributed to a lot of things. The storylines are better, the morale is up, and the talent is operating at an all-time high. A lot of this can be pinned on Triple H and the lack of influence by Vince McMahon.

Perhaps the biggest and best change has been the revival of babyfaces. The company has LA Knight, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Kevin Owens, and arguably Rhea Ripley as all massively popular babyface performers.

While that's great for business, it can make other babyfaces struggle to break out of the pack. Ricochet arguably can't compete with the likes of CM Punk, Rhodes, Uso, and Rollins for a top spot. If he turns heel, however, there's more potential to stand out.

#3. Ricochet hasn't been a heel yet

Ricochet first joined WWE back in 2018. This was after he had already spent around 15 years wrestling on the indie scene. While he was a veteran, he still had a lot to learn and has continued to improve his game in the half-decade since.

Interestingly, throughout his tenure in WWE, Ricochet has always been portrayed as a babyface. He was a good guy on NXT and kept that up upon joining the main roster. He has remained a hero on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Wrestlers rarely stick to one alignment throughout their entire career in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. While Ricochet could do that, it could be interesting to see him turn heel for the very first time. For that reason alone, Triple H and the company should consider the alignment switch.

#2. It could give him more character

Ricochet is a fantastic wrestler. While WWE has several high fliers in the company such as Dragon Lee, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, and others, nobody can soar through the air quite like the incredible Ricochet.

Despite that, some would argue Ricochet has a flaw in his game. His character has been someone one-dimensional throughout most of his run in WWE. There were some improvements in the last year or so, but overall, the Ricochet persona is still somewhat bland.

A heel turn could do a lot in changing that. Ricochet could have new motivations and expand his personality with a change to the villainous side. From there, he will have more depth even when he turns back to being babyface in the future.

#1. Ricochet needs a reset in the company and a heel turn could change Triple H's plans for him

As noted, Ricochet has been a babyface throughout his WWE career. During these past five years, he has managed to hold some gold. Ricochet is a former Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and North American Champion.

Still, he hasn't held gold in a few years now and Ricochet has been spinning his wheels for a while. From the outside looking in, it appears as if Triple H and WWE officials don't have any plans for him outside of what he's been doing.

That could change with a heel turn, however. If the heel turn works, Triple H may feel compelled to push Ricochet up the card and use the talented performer on a full-time basis. A heel turn could turn his career around.

