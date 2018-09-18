4 Recent WWE Releases You Didn't Know Have Retired

In this article, we look at 4 recent WWE releases you didn't know have retired from the business...

As we have mentioned countless times before, the WWE and professional wrestling, in general, is an absolutely cutthroat business, and only the "cream of the crop" make it to the top. With so much competition these days, wrestlers are trying harder than ever to stand out from the rest of the pack, and the WWE, in turn, has far superior talent to choose from for their rosters than ever before. With that being the case, if a WWE Superstar fails to catch fire and is floundering on Raw or SmackDown, Vince McMahon will waste little time in releasing that said talent during the WWE's annual "spring cleaning" -- even if it's the WWE creative's own fault for the Superstar floundering to begin with.

Aside from the competitive aspect of WWE, the company has some strict rules in place to keep their image clean and "advertiser-friendly", so any rules broken instantly places a Superstar in the dreaded dog house -- quite often, eventually leading to a release or firing from the company. Despite the fact that the Independent wrestling scene is hotter than ever, quite a few former WWE stars have failed to make an impact elsewhere once gone from the bright lights of World Wrestling Entertainment, and many have actually hung up the boots quietly following their WWE firing. Today, we are going to be taking a look at 4 recent WWE releases you didn't know have retired from the business.

#4 Summer Rae

Summer Rae may not be the most memorable WWE women's wrestler of all time, but she is still missed...

Summer Rae was undoubtedly one of the most attractive women's wrestlers in the company during her six year stay with the company (including developmental), and she was fantastic as Fandango's infamous dance partner. While Summer didn't end up making a huge impact as an in-ring wrestler (partly due to WWE's creative team as well as Rae's multiple injuries), Summer Rae was still a memorable female performer who added some spice and "Diva-like" flair to the division.

However, Summer Rae's lengthy run with the WWE would come to a close in late 2017, as Summer was released from the company following a year of inactivity. Although Summer Rae tried wrestling outside the WWE on the indies, after a couple of brief appearances, Summer ended up quietly retiring from the ring to instead pursue a career in modeling -- so far, Summer Rae has done well in her new field with many high-profile modeling gigs.

