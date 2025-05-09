4 recently released former WWE Superstars who could join The Bullet Club

WWE broke many hearts last week when the Sports Entertainment juggernaut released well over a dozen superstars. This includes former champions on the main roster and a wealth of NXT performers.

While releases are unfortunate, it doesn't inherently have to mean the end of somebody's wrestling career. There are other companies and avenues where a former World Wrestling Entertainment star can still succeed in the pro wrestling industry.

For example, New Japan Pro-Wrestling is one of the biggest companies in the world. NJPW is known to have its fair share of international performers, many of whom are part of The Bullet Club stable and the various incarnations of the group.

Currently, names such as David Finlay, Chase Owens, and Gabe Kidd represent the group, while Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles are names who have in the past. Could any of the recently released names end up part of the stable? If so, who might fit in?

Below are four recently released former WWE Superstars who could join The Bullet Club.

#4. Eddy Thorpe could return to Japan

Eddy Thorpe has a history with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Before signing with WWE in 2023, he spent years working for the Japanese pro wrestling company. He trained at the LA Dojo and spent time as a "young boy" in the New Japan system.

Thorpe's time in WWE wasn't as successful as he hoped, but he did have some big moments. He feuded with Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Dijak, three men who have all made big splashes in pro wrestling.

Now that Thorpe is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment, he could return to New Japan and join The Bullet Club. He could say NJPW disrespected him in the past, but now, as part of the legendary faction, he will rule the long-time pro wrestling company.

#3. Oro Mensah has faction experience

Oro Mensah is an agile superstar who broke into WWE through the NXT UK brand. Once NXT UK was discontinued in 2022, Oro would soon shift his focus to NXT in the United States. He also recently dabbled in Evolve before his release.

The incredibly athletic star has a history of being in a major faction. He spent a long period of time as part of The Meta-Four on NXT, which also featured Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, and Noam Dar. Sadly, the group broke up a few episodes ago.

Almost immediately after the stable agreed to go their separate ways, Oro and Jakara were both released by WWE. While disappointing, Oro's faction experience could lead him to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and The Bullet Club. That experience can help him go far in the promotion.

#2. Riley Osborne wrestles a style that would work well in Japan

Riley Osborne's release was one of the more disappointing in this recent round of cuts. The former NXT UK star barely got his footing in WWE. He was finally in a good spot thanks to Chase U, but once the stable broke up, Riley struggled to gain momentum.

Like Oro Mensah, Riley has some faction experience thanks to his time with Chase U. That might not be the deciding factor in finding success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling or joining The Bullet Club. Instead, it is his style that fits quite well.

Riley Osborne is highly athletic and can fly with the best of them. While he doesn't have electrifying charisma like The Rock, he is a great wrestler. If Osborne gets a more ruthless attitude, he might be perfect for NJPW and the stable.

#1. Braun Strowman is a former WWE World Champion who would be a dominant force in Japan

Braun Strowman is one of the most intimidating big men in WWE history. He has been a former tag team, mid-card, and Universal Champion. Braun was also a former member of The Wyatt Family, one of the best stables of the past two decades.

The Monster of All Monsters is an absolute beast. WWE stars have been known to run away from the towering big man. If he catches them, however, it is often lights out for the wrestler in his grasp.

That power and intimidation could cause Braun Strowman to get over huge in Japan. He also has malice and confidence that would click with The Bullet Club. The group might reach new heights if the former Universal Champion is interested in joining the stable.

