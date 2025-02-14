4 Replacements for AOP in the Final Testament after WWE release

WWE gave Karrion Kross and Scarlett a faction when Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain joined their side as the Final Testament. The group was regularly featured in the first half of 2024 but less frequently in the latter half of the year.

After re-emerging toward the end of 2024 to face The Wyatt Sicks, Kross and Scarlett were the only stars featured week to week. Now that Akam and Rezar have been released, The Final Testament has a huge void to fill.

Does WWE plan to keep Kross as a singles performer, or will they have him team up with new stars? The next four acts could replace AOP in The Final Testament.

#4. Chemical X (Gigi Dolin and Shotzi) are close with Scarlett

Trending

Although this is an unofficial name for the NXT trio, all three women have taken to wearing shirts with this moniker. Shotzi recently returned to NXT to back up Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin.

Dolin has been with WWE developmental for nearly four or five years. Since she and Shotzi are close to Scarlett, the duo could appear on the main roster under the guidance of Kross and his wife.

Kross could do the majority of the talking while the ladies adopt a darker persona. All three women love horror movies, Halloween, and the occult. The women's division needs more teams, and Chemical X could help fill that gap.

#3. Gallus is in WWE limbo

Outside of Joe Coffey, the Scottish trio lacks charisma. They may be former NXT Tag Team Champions, the group has been kicking around in NXT for the past three years. They helped train The Rock last year for his WrestleMania match.

Although they may not fare much better on WWE's main roster, bringing them with a slight tweak could help all parties.

Kross would get muscle, and Gallus would get a mouthpiece who can put them over. If this does happen, the Scotsmen need to adopt new ring gear.

#2. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler could go back to the drawing board

Zoey Stark and Baszler were a tag team prior to teaming up with Sonya Deville in the Pure Fusion Collective. The trio didn't have much success other than talking a big game before losing matches.

With Deville gone, the tag team is once again rudderless in WWE. Like other stars on this list, both women are great in the ring but lack microphone skills. Adding them to the Final Testament would give everyone something to do.

Kross could provide them with some credibility and a mouthpiece, while Scarlett could take on the role of their leader.

He could claim they had faulty leadership and weren't taken seriously. Under his direction in the Final Testament, that will change.

#1. The Final Testament clashed with The New Day

Throughout much of 2024, Karrion Kross reveled in manipulating Xavier Woods, attempting to make Woods see that he was the third-best member of the New Day.

Kofi Kingston kept him around for tag team pursuits, but he was never good enough for singles glory in WWE. While the machinations caused the teammates to hash out issues, they did not break up.

Instead, it facilitated their heel turn and betrayal of Big E. Kross can take credit for changing the course of another WWE star.

Woods and Kingston are multiple-time tag Champs and have credibility. Since they've adopted a more serious and darker mindset, they could align with The Herald of Doomsday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback