4 Replacements for Braun Strowman in WWE

WWE has shockingly released Braun Strowman. Some other big names like Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, Shayna Baszler, and Cora Jade have also been let go by the company. The Monster Among All Men's last big match was against Jacob Fatu on the April 4 edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

Strowman's absence from The Show of Shows had raised eyebrows. However, he was speculated to start a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks upon the group's return. But his layoff came as a huge surprise, and WWE would now need a big star to fill in Strowman's shoes.

In this article, we will discuss four stars who can replace Braun Strowman in the promotion.

#4 Omos

Omos appears to be the most obvious choice to replace Strowman on SmackDown. He has been absent from WWE TV for over a year. The last time he showed up on the Stamford-based promotion's programming was before WrestleMania 40 as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Omos had concluded his Pro Wrestling Noah run and was rumored to be making a comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment. He was also speculated to show up at WrestleMania 41 in some capacity, but that didn't happen.

Omos can now be contacted by the creative team of WWE to replace Strowman. The seven-foot-three-inch giant has feuded with top names like Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins inside the ring. He has also been a tag team champion. It will be interesting to see if The Nigerian Giant shows up on SmackDown.

#3 Former WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed could be another apt replacement for Braun Strowman. He has been nursing a foot injury that he sustained during the Survivor Series: WarGames match last year.

As a heel, Bronson Reed is a huge draw. He was included in Solo Sikoa's team for Survivor Series, and his performance was appreciated by many. In fact, his feud with Braun Strowman on RAW also received a positive response from fans. The Auszilla is rumored to make a comeback soon. With Strowman now gone, he could be moved to SmackDown.

#2 Hikuleo

Tama Tonga's younger brother, Hikuleo, is another superstar who can replace Braun Strowman. The former NJPW Tag Team Champion reportedly signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year. He was rumored to make his debut in NXT and then join his brother in Sikoa's Bloodline on SmackDown.

The company has kept Hikuleo also away from the limelight. It remains to be seen when the 34-year-old will make his first WWE appearance. The former NJPW star is known for his intimidating presence in the ring, so he may be the right replacement for Strowman.

#1 Jeff Cobb

Jeff Cobb can be WWE's official replacement for Braun Strowman. The 42-year-old is heavily rumored to join the company after becoming a free agent. Cobb wrestled for NJPW from 2017 to 2025. He reportedly had his last match for the promotion against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Fightful Select recently reported that Cobb had signed a "good deal" with WWE, and was indeed headed to the Stamford-based promotion. It was also reported that the company had its eyes set on Jeff Cobb for some time, and when he became a free agent, he was roped in. It now remains to be seen when the three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion will make his debut.

