4 Replacements for Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day

By Matthew Serocki
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:32 GMT
Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio's antics may be wearing on his teammates in The Judgment Day. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Things have always been tenuous in The Judgment Day between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. Mysterio brought Liv Morgan into the fold, much to Balor's chagrin. The Prince, in turn, brought Roxanne Perez into the ranks.

It was to mess with Morgan and Dirty Dom's relationship, but the move turned out to be a lifesaver as The Prodigy helped the group overcome Morgan's shoulder injury.

Mysterio has enjoyed the perks of being in a pack, like outside help to keep his title. His actions, however, haven't always been reciprocal. The next four WWE stars could replace Dominik Mysterio if he leaves The Judgment Day.

#4. Josh Briggs has outlived NXT

One thing The Judgment Day has missed since kicking Damian Priest out is muscle. Balor, JD McDonagh, and Mysterio are all smaller stars in terms of height and bulk.

Briggs already portrays a biker-type heel, calling himself a 'Man of Mayhem.' Adding a bigger, physical star like Briggs would give the male stars a counter to Raquel Rodriguez.

Joining one of WWE's most prominent factions would also help Briggs acclimate to life on the main roster. He wouldn't have to stand alone right away.

#3. Pete Dunne is versatile

He may be one of Los Americanos, but the time will come for that gimmick to end. Pete Dunne hasn't been used much as himself on RAW, instead utilizing his mind backstage to help out with production and booking.

Wrestling under a mask helps the El Grande AMericano gimmick, but he'll need to bring back The Bruiserweight at some point. There are too many masked stars on RAW already.

Dunne could tweak his image to fit in with the aesthetic of The Judgment Day. He's also British and could be the next international member to join the faction.

#2. Lexis King joins The Judgment Day

Adding someone from NXT to The Judgment Day would instantly help that star out. Someone like Lexis King would be a perfect replacement for Dirty Dom.

He's a second-generation star with a famous wrestling father. King is also overconfident and cocky, just like Mysterio. He has plenty of time in front of a major TV audience, dating back to his time in AEW.

The former Heritage Cup Champ also fits the group's look with leather and bandanas and is a huge hard rock fan.

#1. Montez Ford changes his tune

What will happen if the Street Profits do finally break up on SmackDown? One will have to turn heel, and Montez Ford is much better on the mic than Angelo Dawkins.

Dawkins can stay a face on the blue brand, and Ford can go to RAW to join The Judgment Day. He'd reinvigorate the faction and himself, and be allowed to stand out as the singles star in the group.

If Balor and the rest turn face, then Ford can remain a hero. Joining the group would give him something different to do, but he'd still need to stay away from his long-time tag team partner.

