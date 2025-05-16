4 Replacements for Pat McAfee for when he has to leave again

Pat McAfee has quickly become one of WWE's most prominent figures. While he got his start in the company with a feud with Adam Cole and then the Undisputed Era on NXT, he has developed significantly since then.

Not only has the former American football player wrestled several times, including most recently at Backlash, but he has also served as an analyst and commentator. In fact, he is part of the RAW broadcast team alongside Michael Cole on Netflix every week.

That said, Pat isn't quite a full-time performer like other commentators. He has commitments to ESPN, college football, and various other projects that he routinely works on. This means he takes a significant break every year.

When Pat inevitably takes another break, who will step up to fill his role on Monday Night RAW? Assuming Wade Barrett remains on SmackDown, there are still several intriguing options, including a WWE Hall of Famer. Who might temporarily replace McAfee?

Below are four replacements for Pat McAfee for when he has to leave again.

#4. Corey Graves is the most obvious replacement for Pat McAfee

Corey Graves is a commentator on WWE NXT who has experience sitting in the booth on RAW, SmackDown, and at major Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania.

In addition to being a commentator, Graves is also a former pro wrestler. He competed in the ring from 2000 until 2014. He sadly had to retire due to concussions, but he will go down in history as a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion.

Given Corey's extensive history as a commentator on the main roster and his current role in NXT, he likely makes the most sense as Pat McAfee's replacement. Considering Graves' past frustrations with being sent to NXT, the move would likely be a welcome one for the former tag team champion.

#3. Big E could use a new role in WWE

Big E has accomplished a lot in pro wrestling. He is the second-ever NXT Champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, and a multi-time tag team champion. Above all, he is also a former WWE Champion. Additionally, he once won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Unfortunately, The New Day member suffered a potentially career-ending neck injury in 2022. In the three years since, he has served as an analyst and host for various WWE projects, yet he has not returned to the ring despite the fans' hopes.

While Big E hasn't done any extensive commentary in WWE, he could be the one who replaces Pat McAfee. Big E is great as an analyst, and Pat went from an analyst to a commentator, so why can't the former world champion follow the same path?

#2. Booker T could potentially move up from NXT

Booker T is one of the most successful pro wrestlers ever. He is a five-time WCW Champion, a former World Heavyweight Champion, and more. In addition to winning numerous titles, Booker is also a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is currently known for being both a world-class trainer and a commentator. He has spent time on WWE's main roster in the same chair as Pat McAfee, but he currently provides commentary for NXT.

Just like Corey or Big E, Booker could be fairly easy to slide in to commentary on Monday Night RAW. The only question is whether his more eccentric style of calling matches would fit in with the main roster's more serious presentation in 2025. It would certainly be fascinating to watch either way.

#1. Titus O'Neil is entertaining on commentary

Titus O'Neil is a former wrestler who has experienced a lot in WWE. Perhaps best known for being part of the Prime Time Players, he has held Tag Team gold alongside Darren Young and the 24/7 Championship. He was also part of the original contest version of NXT.

While Titus was a pro wrestler, he hasn't competed in a long time. Instead, he serves as WWE's Goodwill Ambassador. He routinely works alongside charities and tries to aid in building up the sports entertainment juggernaut's public image.

Pat McAfee is a quirky commentator, and Titus O'Neil is very much similar in that regard. The few times he has served as a special guest commentator have been hilarious. Whether he could work in a longer format isn't clear, but Pat McAfee being replaced by The Big Deal could be entertaining, if nothing else.

